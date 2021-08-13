Lunchbreak: Shrimp Microlimano

Executive Chef Nikolaos Kapernaros

Avli on The Park in Lakeshore East

180 N. Field Blvd., Chicago, IL 60601

Recipe:

Avli on the Park Shrimp Microlimano

Shrimp Microlimano is a traditional dish served in Piraeus and all across Greece, especially in seaside taverns. It is the perfect summer dish, easy to prepare and to enjoy on hot summer days. At Avli on The Park, we make it with a twist, instead of serving it with fries, rice or pasta, we serve it with a cauliflower puree; lower carbs and more nutrients.

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

Cauliflower Puree:

1 small cauliflower (cut in cubes)

1 leek sliced

3 medium sized potatoes (cut in cubes)

2 garlic cloves (whole)

1 white onion chopped

1 celery stalk chopped

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup butter

salt and pepper

Shrimp:

1 package of shrimp (approx 14 pieces)

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tbsp finely chopped scallion

1 tbsp finely chopped fennel

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup of fresh tomato sauce

1 fresh tomato diced

1 shot glass Ouzo

1 shot glass white wine

1 tsp chopped basil

1 tsp chopped parsley

3 tbsp of crumbled Greek Feta

1/4 cup extra virgin Greek olive oil

salt and pepper

Cauliflower Puree:

1. Place water in a pot and bring to boil. Add salt. Add all vegetables to the pot and cook until very tender.

2. Strain the vegetables when ready and reserve 1 cup of liquid from vegetables.

3. Place vegetables back in the pot, reduce to a simmer and add heavy whipping cream and liquid reserved from vegetables. Simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and blend until smooth.

5. Finish by folding in butter, salt and pepper to taste.

Shrimp:

1. Place pan on medium heat and add oil

2. Sautee onion, scallion, fennel and garlic until translucent

3. Add shrimp and sautee until red

4. Add diced tomatoes

5. Pour Ouzo and reduce

6. Pour white wine and reduce

7. Add fresh tomato sauce and cook for approx. 5 minutes until sauce thickens

8. Add crumbled Greek Feta, Basil and Parsley, cook for 1 minute and remove from heat.

9. Add salt and pepper to taste

Plating:

Place a large spoonful of puree on a plate and top with shrimp and sauce.