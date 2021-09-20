Lunchbreak: Shrimp & Grits with Creole Cream Sauce and details on Chicago Gourmet’s Grand Cru event

Executive Chef Tiffany Williams, Exquisite 501

https://www.exquisitecateringevents.com/exquisite-501

Event:

Grand Cru presented by UnitedHealthcare

Saturday, September 25 at the Harris Theater rooftop.

There will be two sessions – one from 2 to 5 p.m. and another from 7 to 10 p.m.

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

SHRIMP & GRITS WITH CREOLE CREAM SAUCE

SERVES: 2

TOTAL TIME: 35 MIN

INGREDIENTS

1 Cups Old Fashion Grits

4 Cups Boiling Water

4 Tbsp Butter

1 Cup Milk

8-10 ea Shrimp 21/25 (Raw, Peeled Deveined, Tail On)

(Alternative to shrimp 8 oz Chicken Breast Diced)

Kosher Salt

1 Tbsp Fresh Garlic

1 Tbsp Fresh Parsley

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Tbsp Paprika

1 Tbsp Granulated Garlic

1 Tbsp Onion Powder

1/8 tsp Dried Oregano

1/8 tsp Black Pepper

Cayenne Pepper

DIRECTIONS

On Medium heat in 4qt pot add 6 cups of water, 2 Tbsp. Butter, Salt, and 1/2 cup Milk, bring to a low boil. Once water is boiling stir in grits, whisking as you add the grits. Continue to whisk and reduce heat, cover with a lid, and stir occasionally to prevent sticking. After 5 minutes add the remaining milk and continue to Cook. Reduce the heat to low to hold warm.

Chop Parsley, Mince Garlic, and add into a bowl with the cleaned Shrimp. Add salt and mix together. Set aside. Warm Saucepan over medium heat add olive oil. Place shrimp into the pan and cook until one side is white and opaque. Turn shrimp and allow to cook until cooked through.

Remove shrimp from the pan and add 2 Tbsp Butter and Heavy Cream to the pan. Add the remaining herbs, seasonings, and Cayenne to taste for spiciness. Cook on low to reduce and thicken the sauce. Add Shrimp to the pan to warm and serve on top of hot grits.