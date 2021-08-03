Lunchbreak: Shrimp & Grits with a Wine Cream Sauce

David Rodriguez, Chef – The Duplex
The Duplex
3137 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 697-4143
http://www.theduplexchicago.com
Weekend brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am – 3:00pm.
Recipe:
Shrimp & Grits with a Wine Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
2 cups of water
1/2 cup of grits
1/2 cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash of garlic powder
5 white tiger shrimp : tail off
2 oz (1/4 cup) scallion
4 oz (1/2 cup) chopped bacon
1 tsp minced garlic
1TB unsalted butter
2 oz (1/4 cup) red wine
4 oz (1/2 cup) heavy cream
Directions:
- Bring water to a boil in saucepan.
- Add Grits, Cheese, Salt, Pepper & Garlic Powder to pan; stir vigorously until mixture thickens. Set aside.
- In a large skillet melt Butter and minced Garlic.
- Add Shrimp and Sauté all together.
- Add Bacon & Scallions. Once proteins are cooked through, lower heat and add Wine and Heavy Cream.
- Let simmer for 30 seconds and remove from hear.
- Serve in a bowl; add Grits first then top with Shrimp & Sauce. Serve immediately.
Served in a bowl. Cheese grits topped with shrimp sauce.