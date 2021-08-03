Lunchbreak: Shrimp & Grits with a Wine Cream Sauce

David Rodriguez, Chef – The Duplex

The Duplex

3137 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 697-4143

http://www.theduplexchicago.com

Weekend brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am – 3:00pm.

Recipe:

Shrimp & Grits with a Wine Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups of water

1/2 cup of grits

1/2 cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of garlic powder

5 white tiger shrimp : tail off

2 oz (1/4 cup) scallion

4 oz (1/2 cup) chopped bacon

1 tsp minced garlic

1TB unsalted butter

2 oz (1/4 cup) red wine

4 oz (1/2 cup) heavy cream

Directions:

  1. Bring water to a boil in saucepan.
  2. Add Grits, Cheese, Salt, Pepper & Garlic Powder to pan; stir vigorously until mixture thickens.  Set aside.
  3. In a large skillet melt Butter and minced Garlic.
  4. Add Shrimp and Sauté all together.
  5. Add Bacon & Scallions. Once proteins are cooked through, lower heat and add Wine and Heavy Cream.
  6. Let simmer for 30 seconds and remove from hear.
  7. Serve in a bowl; add Grits first then top with Shrimp & Sauce. Serve immediately.

Served in a bowl. Cheese grits topped with shrimp sauce. 

