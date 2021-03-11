Lunchbreak: Shrimp and Grits

Jamie Gilmore – Chef/Owner, Lizzy J Café

http://www.lizzyjcafe.com

Lizzy J Cafe

2205 West Montrose Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

Event:

http://www.eatitupchicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week 2021

Lizzy J Café looks forward to Chicago Restaurant Week 2021, taking place Friday, March 19th through Sunday, April 4th.

This 17-day celebration of Chicago’s dining scene showcases curated menus from a variety of local restaurants throughout Chicagoland.

This year, the event features more than 265 participants representing 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods including 33 suburban restaurants.

During Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus at special pricing – $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner. Many restaurants are offering their special menus for both dine-in and carryout.

At Lizzy J Café, they’re offering a prix fixe brunch menu throughout Restaurant Week for $25, along with a special dinner menu on March 19 and 20th for $55.

Recipe:

Lizzy J Cafe’s Shrimp and Grits

(Serves 6-8)

For the Brown Butter Creole Gravy and Shrimp:

4 bacon slices, thick cut

2 pounds shrimp, clean and deveined, we prefer 16/20

1 yellow bell pepper chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups diced tomato

1 small shallot, diced

1 tablespoon of your favorite cajun seasoning

3 cups shrimp stock (We create our own from the shrimp shells we clean, but you can substitute chicken stock and add shrimp paste.)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup andouille sausage, sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons flour



In a large pan, fry the bacon until crispy. Remove and drain bacon. In bacon grease, sauté the garlic, yellow peppers, tomatoes, and shallots. Add andouille sausage once the veggies are cooked. Next, add and sauté shrimp until opaque, then pick out the shrimp and place aside. Add flour, salt, pepper and cajun seasoning to the pan. Next, add shrimp stock and allow to thicken, finishing with lemon juice. Once the gravy has thickened, add shrimp back to the saucepan.



For the Grits:

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup slow cooking grits

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons cream cheese

2 tablespoon parsley



In a saucepan bring chicken stock, milk and heavy cream to a boil. Add cream cheese to boiling mixture. Add grits and stir continually, allow to cook for 20 mins until thickened. To plate, crumble bacon strips. Next, ladle grits into a bowl, add brown butter creole gravy with shrimp over grits. Garnish with crumbled bacon and parsley.