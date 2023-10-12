Barry Sorkin, Chef and Co-owner of Smoque Steak

Smoque Steak Weekend Brunch

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 am- 3 pm,

3310 N. Elston Ave.,Chicago, Illinois

info@smoquesteak.com

773.219.1775

Check Out:

Smoque has released a new menu for their weekend brunch featuring a full bar menu and mouth-watering dishes, including Shrimp and Grits; Steak and Eggs; Lemon-Berry or Banana Brittle French Toast; and a Lobster Biscuit Eggs Benedict.

Recipe:

Shrimp and Cheese Grits Recipe

Grits

3/4 cup grits (rustic or coarse)

¼ cup butter

1 ¼ cups chicken stock

1 ¼ cups seafood stock

½ cup heavy cream

¾ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded sharp yellow cheddar

4 cloves chopped garlic

Pan Sauce

3Tbs of butter

½ Sweet Onion finely chopped

2 stalks celery thinly sliced

4 cloves chopped garlic

16 oz Shiner bock

1 tbs Cajun seasoning

½ lbs andouille sausage

Salt to taste

Shrimp

1lbs peeled & deveined 13/15ct shrimp

2 Tbs Olive Oil

Steps

To prepare grits:

Melt butter in a dutch oven on medium heat. Add grits and chopped garlic to melted butter and turn the burner to medium high. Stir grits & garlic until lightly toasted. Add both stocks and stir. Continue stirring for 10-12 minutes until grits soften, add heavy cream and whisk in. Once cream is incorporated, slowly stir in cheeses until fully melted. Cover and turn off heat until ready to serve.

To prepare pan sauce:

In a small saucepan, melt 2 Tbsp of butter. Add onion, garlic, celery and Cajun seasoning. Sauté until vegetables are tender. Add sliced andouille sausage and brown. Remove sausage and vegetables from pan and deglaze pan with 16oz amber beer until beer is reduced by ⅓. Add sausage and sauteed vegetables back to pan and stir with remaining 1 Tbsp of butter, remove from heat and cover.

To prepare shrimp:

Warm sauté pan with olive oil, pat dry shrimp and sauté until slightly firm and pink with a light brown fond. Remove from pan and place on plate.

To build:

Ladle 8oz (1 cup) of grits into a bowl or deep pasta dish, top with 2oz ladle of pot liquor, make sure to stir before ladling to get vegetables and sausage in the ladle. Place 3-5 pieces of shrimp on top and garnish with sliced scallions, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, and shredded parmesan.