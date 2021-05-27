Lunchbreak: Short Rib Sliders

Chef Johnny Besch, BLVD

BLVD Steakhouse

817 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

312.526.3116

Hours: Open for dinner Wed, Thu & Sun: 5PM – 10PM; Fri, Sat: 5PM – 11PM

Check out:

-A daily happy hour menu includes unique “high-low” bites such as foie gras buffalo wings, deviled eggs topped with king crab and cabernet braised short rib sliders, with wine by the glass and cocktails starting at $7.

-On Sundays, we also offer offers $1 Oyster Sundays with by-the-glass pours of a featured sparkling wine.

-Memorial Day Picnic Basket – Make this Memorial Day Weekend a memorable one with a gourmet picnic for two from the popular West Loop destination, BLVD Steakhouse. The package is $35 and includes: two BBQ Short Rib Sandwiches on Brioche Buns; Watermelon, Feta & Mint Salad; Macaroni Salad; chips and cookies. Available for pick-up on May 28, 29 or 30. Ordering available via TOCK here; day-of orders are also accepted: https://www.exploretock.com/blvd/

Recipe:

Short Rib Sliders

Recipe from Chef Johnny Besch at BLVD Steakhouse

Ingredients:

8-10 slider buns

Braised short ribs & preserved braising liquid (recipe below)

1 green apple, sliced thinly

¼ lb shallots, sliced

¼ cup Horseradish

1 cup sour cream

4 cup baby arugula

Salt & pepper

Method:

Start by warming up your braised short rib meat in the braising liquid with a bit of butter. Meanwhile, mix the horseradish with sour cream and a pinch of salt & pepper. Next, slice your shallots, dust with a bit of flour, salt & pepper. In a saute pan lightly fry the shallot in cooking oil. Toast the buns lightly and build the slider with the above ingredients. I like to put the horseradish cream on the bottom & top bun, followed by the hot short rib, followed by the arugula, crispy shallots, & sliced green apple. Enjoy!

For the Braised Short Ribs:

5 lb beef short rib

1 head garlic

1 lb onion, chopped

½ lb carrot, chopped

½ lb celery, chopped

2 qt beef stock or low sodium bone broth

1 bottle of cabernet or port wine

3 sprigs thyme

4 oz (1/2 cup) tomato paste

16 oz (2cups) canned San Marzano Tomatoes

Salt & pepper

Cooking oil

Method:

Optional first steps: With an extra bottle of red wine and port, soak beef short rib, thyme, and aromatic vegetables (onion, celery, & carrots) overnight. The next day, drain the short rib of the red wine and salt the beef to cure overnight. You can skip all of the optional steps and make this dish in one day you are pressed for time. In a braising pan on the stove over high heat, season the short ribs with salt and pepper, then sear the short ribs in hot cooking oil. When the short ribs are done searing, set them aside and caramelize the vegetables in the same pan. Add tomato paste and red wine. Reduce wine by two thirds, then add beef stock or bone broth, remaining ingredients and add back in short ribs. Cover pan with foil and place in 300*F oven for 3 hours or until short ribs are tender. Once the short ribs are tender, rest and cool down in the braising liquid for an hour — or overnight if you have time. Then melt the braising liquid and pass through a fine mesh strainer. Set aside the strained braise to chill in the refrigerator. You are going to use this liquid to heat up the meat later.