Cosimo Riccardi, Executive Chef of Café Bionda

Café Bionda

1924 S State St

Chicago, IL 60616

https://www.cafebiondasouthloop.com/

Instagram: @cafebiondachi

Short Rib Ravioli

6 servings

For the pasta

1 3/4 cup flour

1/3 cup Semolina

2/3 cup hot water

2 tbsp oil

Bring the water to boil with the salt, pour slowly on the flour with the oil mix for 3 minutes, let rest.

For the short ribs filling

2.5 lbs Short Ribs

½ cup tomato paste

1 carrot

3 sticks of celery

1 white onion

1 whole garlic clove

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 peeled tomatoes

1 1/4 cup red wine

8 ½ cups of beef stock

Braise the short ribs in hot oil, when browned add carrots, onion and celery, sautee till

soft.

In the same pan add the wine and reduce by half

Add 8 ½ cups of beef stock and cover with foil paper.

Cook in a preheated oven at 325 for 3 hours.

Once cooked, leave to rest overnight.

Pull the meat and reduce the sauce by half.

To make the pasta:

Roll the pasta in 4 mm thin sheet, cut with a desired ring and cook for 3 minutes in boiling

salted water.

Place ravioli in saute pan with stock reduction, fresh sage 1 tablespoon whole butter and parmesan cheese

Garnish with fried sage and grated parmesan