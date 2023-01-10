Executive Chef Jesse Lee, Brasserie by C&C

Brasserie by C&C

5940 N. Broadway Street, Chicago, IL 60660

(773) 769-2900

https://brasseriebycandc.com/

Check Out:

Brasserie by C&C will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, January 20-February 4 (open Thursday-Saturday) with a $59 four course menu.

Recipe:

Short Rib Pappardelle

Ingredients (Makes about 4 servings)

Pappardelle:

4 egg yolks

1 whole egg

1 ¾ cups 00 flour

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

Additional flour for dusting

Braised Short Rib:

1 lb short rib

1 large carrot

1 onion

2 stalks celery

3 cloves garlic

1 cup Rioja wine

2 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Rioja Jus:

Short rib braising liquid

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp butter

To Finish:

2 cups spinach

½ cup cherry tomatoes

Fresh parsley

Parmigiano Reggiano

Instructions:

For the Pappardelle

Making the Dough: Place the flour on your work surface in a mound. Using your hand, create a well in the center of the flour. Into the well, add the yolks, whole egg, olive oil and salt. Using a fork, mix the wet ingredients until combined and then start slowly pushing flour from the edges of the well into the wet mix. At this point you will need to move quickly, as the wet ingredients will try to escape the mixing well (a bench scraper is a good tool to help here). As the dough begins to come together, begin kneading it and continue until your dough is smooth and cohesive. Wrap the dough with plastic wrap and allow it to rest in the fridge for at least thirty minutes.

Rolling the Dough: Lightly flour your work surface. Take your dough out of the fridge, unwrap it, and using a rolling pin (or pasta roller if you have one), roll out your dough, rolling from the center outwards, until you can see the outline of your hand through it. Cutting: Lightly dust your sheet of pasta with flour and then loosely roll it up into a cylinder. Using a sharp knife, cut one inch ribbons of pappardelle and pick up gently to unravel.

For the Short Rib

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees fahrenheit. Take your short rib out of the fridge and allow it to come to room temp(this will allow for a better sear). Heat a large, heavy bottomed pan(a dutch oven would work great here) to a ripping heat. Pat your short rib dry with a paper towel, season generously with salt and pepper, rub with oil and place(fatty side down) into the pan. Sear until a deep brown crust forms (about 3 minutes). Flip and repeat on the other side or side’(s). When nicely browned on all sides, remove from the pan and place on a resting plate. Lower heat to medium high and add in your vegetables. Pay attention to the “fond” throughout this process, making sure it is not burning. Cook till golden and deglaze the pan with the wine, scraping the developed “fond” off the pan with a wooden utensil. Add in the chicken stock and then place the short rib back into the pot. Cover with the lid or tin foil and place in the oven for about one and a half hours or until the short rib is tender and breaks apart with a soft touch. Remove the short rib from the liquid and allow to cool and then slice into one inch pieces.

For the Rioja Jus

Strain the braising liquid into a clean pot through a mesh strainer, removing all the vegetables. On medium heat, bring the liquid to a light simmer and reduce the liquid by about three until the Jus is thickened. Remove from the heat and whisk in the dijon mustard, season with salt and pepper to taste and finish by whisking in the butter.

Putting it Together

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a rolling boil. Boil your desired amount of pappardelle until ‘al dente’ slightly firm to the bite). Heat a saute pan on medium heat, add a Tbsp of butter, the cherry tomatoes and spinach, and toss until spinach is wilted. Spoon in your desired amount of jus, cubed short rib and then add in the ‘al dente’ pappardelle. Toss to coat the pappardelle, and then pour onto a serving dish. Finish with an “over the top” amount of grated parmigiano reggiano.