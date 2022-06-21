Chef Carlos Garza – Executive Chef at Carnivale

Carnivale – 702 W Fulton Market St., Chicago

https://www.carnivalechicago.com/

Events:

Copa Carnivale: Copa Carnivale is a lively and immersive dinner and show featuring Brazilian dancers, feathered showgirls, live music and an acrobatic aerialist. Reservations can be made now for the June 30 Event.

The Alley: The Alley at Carnivale is a night of music and memories, featuring live performances from some of Chicago’s top musical talents. The pop up speak easy will have additional dates through June and July where reservations to attend can be made on the Carnivale website. 6/29, 7/13, 7/20

Recipe:

Short Rib & Grits

3 pounds – Bone-in beef short ribs

1 cup Spanish onion( diced)

1/2 cup garlic (smashed)

1 cup carrots ( diced)

3 cups red wine

1/2 cup soy sauce

3 qtrs. chicken broth

Season the meat with salt and pepper. In a cooking pot, with a bit of oil, heat it up, then seat the meat well, place it aside, then add on all the vegetables, once the vegetables have a translucent look, add on red wine, let boil for 3 minutes to evaporate a bit of alcohol, then add on chicken broth, soy sauce, bring it up to boil, then turn the heat down, add the meat, and cover it with a lid or aluminum foil, with a low heat, let it cook for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

Cheesy Grits:

3 cups natural grits

4 cups whole milk (almond milk optional)

4 cups water

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups Parmesan cheese

1 cup cheddar cheese

1/4 # or 1 stick of butter

In a cooking medium pot, gather water and milk, once it comes to boil, add on the grits slowly, then turn the heat down, let the grits cooking for approximately 30 minutes with a constant stir, after that add on heavy cream butter and cheese, season it with salt and pepper.

Corn Salsa:

2 cups corn( roasted)

1/4 cup red onion ( small diced)

1/4 cup red bell pepper (small diced)

1/4 cup yellow bell pepper (small diced)

1/4 cup parsley ( chopped fine)

1 tablespoon chili flakes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper taste

Heat up a sauté pan, add on a bit of oil, then the corn, stir the corn constantly, once the corn is cooked, place it aside. Meanwhile in a mixing bowl gather, peppers, onion, parsley, chili flakes, vinegar, oil, and lemon juice, mix it well, then add on the corn, season it with salt & pepper.

To serve the dish, place a full spoon of grits, then place the short rib on top of it, use the same braised liquid to juice the plate, finish it with corn salsa.