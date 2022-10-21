Christopher Gawronski, Chef, RPM Italian

RPM Italian – 52 W. Illinois Street, Chicago

https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/

https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-italian-chicago/

Recipe:

SHORT RIB BOLOGNESE WITH HAND-CUT PAPPARDELLE

Serving Size: 4-6 people

INGREDIENTS:

250 grams (approximately 2 cups) “00” fine flour, plus more as needed

10 large egg yolks

5 lbs. boneless beef short ribs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup grapeseed oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

One 15-oz. can tomato puree

1 qt. chicken stock

¼ cup olive oil

6-8 whole roasted tomatoes (or 15-oz. can fire-roasted whole tomatoes)

4 Tbsp. (half stick) unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for garnish

METHOD:

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PASTA:

1. Place the flour in a mound on a board or in a medium bowl, making a well in the center. Add egg yolks, lightly breaking them up. Using your fingers, gently stir the yolks from the middle of the well outwards, gradually adding more flour bit by bit into the egg.

2. Once flour is just incorporated, form dough into a ball and knead on a lightly floured work surface, adding more flour as needed. Continue kneading until dough is smooth and shiny, about 10 minutes.

3. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

4. Dust the work surface and rolling pin with flour. Starting from the center of the dough, roll it out in a large rectangle about 1/8” thick.

5. Fold sheet in half twice, then using a large, sharp knife, cut the dough into ¾”-wide pappardelle noodles. Toss noodles with semolina or cover with a lightly damp kitchen towel to prevent sticking if not cooking right away.

6. Just before serving, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the pasta and quickly cook until pasta rises to the surface, about 15 seconds. Test that pasta is al dente then drain.



INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE SHORT RIB RAGU:

1. Preheat the oven to 300ºF. Season the short ribs with salt and black pepper on all sides.

2. In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, add ¼ cup grapeseed oil and sear the meat on both sides until caramelized. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until translucent.

3. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock; bring to a boil. Cover and braise the short ribs in the oven for 3 hours.

4. Remove the meat from the sauce and shred into 1” pieces; reserve both the meat and the ragu sauce separately.



INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE BOLOGNESE WITH PAPPARDELLE

1. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and 1 tsp. coarse black pepper. Add in approximately 2 cups reserved braised short rib and the roasted tomatoes, stirring to break up. Add 1½ cups reserved ragu, 4 Tbsp. butter and 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley; stir to combine.

2. Gently add in the cooked pappardelle, tossing to coat.

3. Sprinkle in 1 cup grated Pecorino cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Divide the Bolognese among 4-6 shallow pasta bowls. Garnish each with more parsley, Pecorino and black pepper.