Chef/Partner Miguel Tenesaca – Dell’Rooster

Dell’Rooster – 1825 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL

http://www.dellrooster.com

Event:

Chicago Restaurant Week

http://www.eatitupchicago.com

16th annual event takes place from January 20-February 5, 2023 at hundreds of participating restaurants throughout Chicagoland.

For 17 consecutive, dining-packed days, participating dining establishments will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 and/or $59 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity).

Key stats: Total Participants – 361 Newly Participating Restaurants – 65 Women/Minority-Owned Restaurants – 64 Neighborhoods Represented – 33 Suburban Restaurants – 38



Recipe:

Short Rib Barbacoa – Serves 6-8ppl

3 pounds Bone-in beef short ribs

1 cup Spanish onion (diced)

1/2 cup garlic (smashed)

1 cup carrots (diced)

3 cups red wine

1/2 cup soy sauce

3 qtrs. chicken broth

Season the meat generously with salt and pepper. Drizzle the bottom of a large stock pot with cooking oil and allow it the temperature to rise. Add the meat and sear lightly on both sides. Place the meat aside, then add all the vegetables to the pot. Once the vegetables have a translucent look, add the red wine and let boil for 3 minutes to evaporate a bit of the alcohol. Then add the chicken broth and soy sauce and bring to boil. Turn the heat to low, re-add the meat, and cover the pot with a lid or aluminum foil. Let cook for approximately 2 1/2 hours on low heat.

Cheesy Grits:

3 cups Hazard Free Farms Rainbow grits

4 cups whole milk (almond milk optional)

4 cups water

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups Parmesan cheese

1 cup cheddar cheese

1/4 # or 1 stick of butter

In a medium pot, gather water and milk. Once it comes to boil, add the grits slowly, then turn the heat down. Allow the grits to cook for approximately 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Then, stir in your heavy cream, butter and cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Roasted Corn Salsa:

2 cups corn (roasted)

1/4 cup red onion (small diced)

1/4 cup red bell pepper (small diced)

1/4 cup yellow bell pepper (small diced)

1/4 cup parsley (chopped fine)

1 tablespoon chili flakes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper taste

Heat up a sauté pan and add cooking oil. Then add the corn and stir constantly. Once the corn is well cooked, place to the side. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl gather peppers, onion, parsley, chili flakes, vinegar, oil, and lemon juice. Mix well, and then add the cooked corn and season with salt and pepper to taste.

To serve the dish, ladle a full spoon of grits on the plate. Then place the short rib on top. Use the braised liquid to juice the plate and finish with corn salsa. Buen provecho!