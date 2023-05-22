Shawn Podgurski – Founder of DonerMen & DMen Tap

https://www.donermen.com

Event:

Mayfestiversary

Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery host the 7th annual street festival over Memorial Day

weekend to raise funds for The Friendship Center. https://friendshipcenterchicago.org/

Saturday, May 27 11am-10pm

Sunday, May 28 11am-9pm

Location: Between Begyle & Dovetail – At the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Aves in the Ravenswood Corridor.

http://www.mayfestiversary.com

Recipe:

Shirazi Salad Recipe

1 qt Cherry or Grape Tomatoes

1 English Cucumber

1/2 Lemon

1/4 bunch of Flat Leaf (Italian) Parsley

1/2 teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1/4 teaspoon of White Pepper



Rinse your vegetables, no need to dry. Cut your English Cucumber into 1/2″ pieces. English Cucumbers have a more tender skin, that’s why they come wrapped, so there is no need to remove the skin. Slice Tomatoes in half. Finely dice Parsley. Combine all vegetables and squeeze the lemon over the cut produce. Season to taste with Kosher Salt and White Pepper. Toss all the ingredients in a bowl and serve.