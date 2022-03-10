Lunchbreak: Shepherd’s Pie

Kieran McKinney
Chef O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant
3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL
773-583-3066
https://www.chiefoneillspub.com/
Recipe:
Shepherd’s Pie
Ingredients:
The Filling –
2 T olive oil
1.5 pounds ground lamb or beef or veal
1 large onion, grated or diced
1 large carrot, grated or diced (blanched)
1 bag frozen peas
Fresh rosemary or oregano
Fresh thyme
Minced garlic (about 4 cloves)
Salt, tt
Pepper, tt
Worcestershire sauce, several splashes
Tomato puree or paste (no more than a small can)
Red wine, several glugs
Chicken stock, about ¼ cup
Guinness (if desired)
Demi glace, about 1/4 cup
The Mash –
Golden potatoes, about 1.5 pounds
Heavy cream, ¼ cup
Butter, 3 ½ T
Salt, tt
Pepper, tt
Egg yolks, 2
Parmesan cheese, ¼ cup (minimum)
Preparation:
Cooking the filling –
Pour olive oil into a hot, rather large pan, then add meat.
Stir meat as if your life depends on it for a few minutes so it’s nice and brown and broken into very small pieces.
Add your rosemary, thyme and garlic, then stir some more. Then add the onions.
The idea at this point is to get everything to a minced consistency.
Add Worcestershire sauce, stir, add tomato puree, stir, add red wine & Guinness if using and sweat down for a minute or two.
Add chicken stock and cook for 3 more minutes.
Then add the carrots & peas. Continue to cook a bit. Add in the demi glace, cook a bit more.
To Prepare The Mash:
Cook the potatoes in a pot of water for about 10-15 minutes or until fork tender and then strain.
Add the rest of the ingredients and mash up.
Put mashed potatoes in a piping bag.
To Prepare the final dish:
Scoop the meat mixture into a shallow dish, pipe mashed potatoes on top, add some cheese and then put into a 350 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes.