Lunchbreak: Sheet Pan Pecan Pie

Christy Denney

https://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/

Scrumptious from the Girl Who Eat Everything by Christy Denney

Recipe:

Sheet Pan Pecan Pie

Prep: 15 minutes • Cook: 50 minutes • Makes 28 squares

You will never make regular pecan pie again after making this sheet pan version. Layers of toasted pecans, a gooey filling, and a flaky pastry crust make this divine.

2 refrigerated pie crusts, room temperature

6 large eggs

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 cups pecan halves

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12×17-inch baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Overlap pie crust edges and roll into an approximately 13×18-inch rectangle (slightly bigger than baking sheet so the crust reaches up the sides of the pan). Place pie crust on prepared baking sheet and crimp pie edges. Place in freezer while preparing filling.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir in pecans.

4. Take crust out of freezer and pour filling into crust.

5. Carefully transfer to oven. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until center is set and crust is golden.

6. Cool completely and cut into squares.