Lunchbreak: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries

Erika Schlick – Health Coach, Blogger & Cookbook Author

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Book: Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on her website and Amazon

Recipe:

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

SALAD

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

1 Honeycrisp Apple, cored and thinly sliced

½ cup pecans

½ cup dried cranberries



MEYER LEMON & HERB DRESSING

½ cup fresh Meyer lemon juice (about 3 Meyer Lemons)

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Meyer Lemon zest

1 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Trim off the base of the Brussels sprouts and wash well. Use the slicer blade of a food processor to shave the sprouts thinly and place in a bowl. Alternatively, slice on a mandolin or use a knife.



2. For the Meyer Lemon & Herb Dressing, blend the Meyer lemon juice with the lemon zest, rosemary, tarragon, shallots, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Add in the olive oil and pulse a few more times until emulsified. Serve immediately. If you don’t have a food processor you can blend the dressing with a whisk in a bowl.

3. Add the apples, pecans, cranberries and Meyer Lemon Herb Dressing, and gently toss until combined.