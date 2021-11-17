Lunchbreak: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries

Erika Schlick – Health Coach, Blogger & Cookbook Author
http://www.thetrailtohealth.com
Book: Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on her website and Amazon
Recipe:
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Ingredients
SALAD
1 lb. Brussels sprouts
1 Honeycrisp Apple, cored and thinly sliced
½ cup pecans
½ cup dried cranberries
MEYER LEMON & HERB DRESSING
½ cup fresh Meyer lemon juice (about 3 Meyer Lemons)
½ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon Meyer Lemon zest
1 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
1 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Trim off the base of the Brussels sprouts and wash well. Use the slicer blade of a food processor to shave the sprouts thinly and place in a bowl. Alternatively, slice on a mandolin or use a knife.
2. For the Meyer Lemon & Herb Dressing, blend the Meyer lemon juice with the lemon zest, rosemary, tarragon, shallots, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Add in the olive oil and pulse a few more times until emulsified. Serve immediately. If you don’t have a food processor you can blend the dressing with a whisk in a bowl.
3. Add the apples, pecans, cranberries and Meyer Lemon Herb Dressing, and gently toss until combined.