Lunchbreak: Shave Brussels Sprouts Salad

Erika Schlick, The Trail To Health
http://www.thetrailtohealth.com
Recipe:
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Ingredients:
SALAD:
1 lb. Brussels sprouts
2 avocados, diced
½ cup sliced almonds
LEMON MINT DRESSING:
½ cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 lemons)
1 tablespoon lemon zest
½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup olive oil
Directions:
1. Trim off the base of the Brussels sprouts and wash well. Use the slicer blade of a food processor to shave the sprouts thinly and place in a bowl. Alternatively, slice on a mandolin or use a knife.
2. For the Lemon Mint Dressing, Blend the lemon juice with the lemon zest, mint, tarragon, Dijon, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Add in the olive oil and pulse a few more times until emulsified. Serve immediately. If you don’t have a food processor you can blend the dressing with a whisk in a bowl.
3. Add the avocado, sliced almonds and Lemon Mint Dressing, and gently toss until combined.