Lunchbreak: Shave Brussels Sprouts Salad

Erika Schlick, The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

SALAD:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

2 avocados, diced

½ cup sliced almonds



LEMON MINT DRESSING:

½ cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 lemons)

1 tablespoon lemon zest

½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves

3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup olive oil

Directions:

1. Trim off the base of the Brussels sprouts and wash well. Use the slicer blade of a food processor to shave the sprouts thinly and place in a bowl. Alternatively, slice on a mandolin or use a knife.



2. For the Lemon Mint Dressing, Blend the lemon juice with the lemon zest, mint, tarragon, Dijon, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Add in the olive oil and pulse a few more times until emulsified. Serve immediately. If you don’t have a food processor you can blend the dressing with a whisk in a bowl.

3. Add the avocado, sliced almonds and Lemon Mint Dressing, and gently toss until combined.