Lunchbreak: Shakshuka

Lisa Counts – Executive Chef, The Chopping Block

Check out the website for more information about virtual classes:

https://www.thechoppingblock.com/

Recipe:

Shakshuka

Yield: 4-6 servings Active time: 1 hourStart to finish: 1 1/2 hours

For the tomato sauce:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili flakes

1/2 cup red wine

Two 28-ounce cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed in a sealable bag

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, chiffonade

Salt and pepper to taste



For the shakshuka assembly:

2 breakfast sausage links, sliced (see note, below)

1/2 cup mushrooms, quartered

1/2 cup peppers, diced

1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil

1 to 2 cups tomato sauce from above (see note, below)

1 cup baby spinach or kale, chiffonade

1/4 cup shredded cheese of your choice or crumbled feta

4 to 6 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Toast points or war pita for dipping



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°.

2. To prepare the tomato sauce, heat a heavy pan over medium heat and add the olive oil. Gently sauté the onions and carrots until softened, 5 to 6 minutes.

3. Stir in the garlic and chili flakes, and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute.

4. Deglaze with the red wine, and reduce until the pan is almost dry. Add the tomatoes, and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened.

5. Add the fresh herbs, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

6. While the sauce is cooking, prepare the vegetable base. Heat a wide, heavy pan over medium heat. Add the sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned.

7. Stir in the mushrooms and peppers, and continue to cook until caramelized, 6 to 7 minutes.

8. Sprinkle in the oregano and add the tomato sauce. Bring the sauce to a boil, and reduce the heat to a simmer.

9. Add the greens, and cook until wilted. Top the sauce with the cheese.

10. Using a spatula, create wells in the sauce for the eggs. Crack one egg into each well, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 1 minute to set the whites.

11. Slide the pan right into the oven, and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the yolks are cooked to your liking. Note: The white should be completely set, and the yolks should be slightly opaque.

12. Serve right out of the oven with toast points or warm pita bread.



Note: This recipe is completely customizable! You can use your favorite jarred tomato sauce in place of the homemade sauce, you can substitute bacon for the sausage, use any vegetables you have on hand, and any cheese you like.