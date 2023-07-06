Chef Djibril Webb – Executive Chef, Mordecai

Mordecai

3632 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

https://www.mordecaichicago.com/

Check Out:

● Bottoms Up! pop-up on Thursday, July 27th, 7pm – While this event has been specifically curated to celebrate Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community, all are encouraged to come as they are and enjoy Mordecai’s take on iconic cocktails and a delightful vintage shot menu to inspire a little hedonism. https://www.mordecaichicago.com/event/bottoms-up/

● Pasta Night (every Wednesday) https://www.mordecaichicago.com/event/pasta-night/

● Happy Hour (7 days/week from 5pm – 7pm) https://www.mordecaichicago.com/event/happy-hour/

Recipe:

Shakshuka with Sausage and Peppers

Sausages

Ingredients:

● 6 Italian sausages

1. Cook all sausages using your preferred method (grilling is recommended if it’s an option).

2. Once fully cooked, let the sausages rest before slicing in halves and transferring to your serving platter.

3. Spoon your shakshuka sauce onto the sausages.

4. Top everything with crumbled feta and the pickled peppers.

5. Garnish with torn mint and basil and serve with toasted sourdough.

Shakshuka Sauce

Ingredients:

● 2 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 medium onion, diced

● 1 red bell pepper, julienned

● 1 yellow bell pepper, julienned

● 4 garlic cloves minced

● 2 teaspoon paprika

● 1 teaspoon cumin, ground

● 1 teaspoons coriander, ground

● 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

● 28-ounce can of whole peeled tomatoes

● Salt and pepper

● 2 cups cherry tomatoes

1. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium heat.

2. Add bell pepper and onion. Season with salt and cook for 5 minutes, or until the onion becomes translucent.

3. Add garlic and spices, and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.

4. Add the canned tomatoes and cherry tomatoes into the pan. Bring the heat up to a simmer, making sure to whisk every few minutes to break up the tomatoes.

5. Let simmer for 30 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Pickled Peppers

Ingredients:

● 2 shishito peppers, stems removed

● 1 ½ cup white vinegar

● 1 cup water

● ½ cup sugar

● 1 tablespoon whole black pepper

● ½ tablespoon fennel seed

● ½ tablespoon whole coriander seed

● 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1. Combine vinegar, water, sugar in a medium pot and place over high heat.

2. Toast black pepper, fennel, and coriander in a pan over medium heat until fragrant.

3. Mix with red pepper flakes and place into a spice bag, or wrap in cheesecloth.

4. Toss spices into your vinegar mixture and bring to a boil.

5. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes before pouring over your peppers.

6. Let the peppers cool to room temperature and place in a fridge for a few hours. Ideally, they’ll be able to sit for at least 24 hours.