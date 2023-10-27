Kevin Pang, Editorial Director of Digital – America’s Test Kitchen
Recipe:
Sesame Noodles 麻醬拌麵
Serves: 4 to 6. Total Time: 30 minutes
● 5 tablespoons soy sauce
● ¼ cup Chinese sesame paste
● 2 tablespoons sugar
● 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar
● 1 tablespoon chili oil
● 2 garlic cloves, minced
● 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
● 1 pound fresh thin white wheat noodles
● ½ English cucumber, cut into 3‑inch-long matchsticks
● ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
● 2 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin
● 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
Note: If fresh thin white wheat noodles are unavailable, substitute fresh lo mein or 12 ounces
dried wheat noodles. In a desperate pinch, spaghetti will work. Also, this dish is wholly satisfying
as written, but you can add any topping. Poached chicken is a natural pairing. In Hong Kong
you’ll find deli ham, red bell peppers, and sliced egg omelet on cold noodles.
1. Process soy sauce, sesame paste, sugar, vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, chili oil, garlic, and
ginger in blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as
needed; transfer to large bowl.
2. Meanwhile, bring 4 quarts water to boil in large pot. Add noodles and cook, stirring often, until just tender. Drain noodles and rinse under cold running water until chilled; drain well.
3. Transfer noodles to bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Adjust consistency with extra
water as needed until sauce smoothly coats noodles. Transfer noodles to shallow serving bowl
and top with cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. Serve.