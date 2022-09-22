Chef Cameron Smith – Culinary Director, Infuse Hospitality
Kinsley by Fairgrounds
One North Wacker / UBS Tower
1 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60606
Recipe:
SEOUL BOWL
Grain Blend
Ingredients:
2 Cups Water
1 Cup Grain Blend
1 T Kosher Salt
Preparation Instructions:
In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a rolling boil
Stir in grain mixture, reduce heat to low and cover with lid
Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes until water is absorbed and grain mixture is fully cooked
Remove from heat and reserve for later use
+++
Braised Kale
Ingredients:
2 T Olive Oil
1 T Diced Shallot
1 T Diced Garlic
2 Cups Chopped Baby Kale
1 T Soy Sauce
1 tsp Kosher Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
Preparation:
In a large saute pan over medium heat add oil, shallots & garlic and saute until translucent (roughly 2-3 minutes)
Add chopped baby kale and soy sauce and saute until wilted (roughly 2-3 minutes)
Season with salt and pepper
Remove from heat and store in refrigerator until ready to use
+++
Gochujang Glaze
Ingredients:
1 Cup Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
¼ Cup Gochujang Paste
2 T Agave Nectar or Honey
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl
Whisk with a large whisk until completely blended
Store in a squeeze bottle until ready to use
+++
Additional Ingredients:
2 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips (Tyson Homestyle Chicken Tenders – cook per package instructions)
2 T Kimchi (can be purchased at any grocery store)
1 Egg
1 tsp Sesame Seeds
Plating
|2 Ea
|Crispy Fried Chicken Strips
|½ Cup
|Grain Mix
|2 T
|Braised Baby Kale
|2 T
|Kimchi
|1 Ea
|Fried Egg
|1 T
|Gochujang Glaze
|1 tsp
|Sesame Seeds
Plating Instructions:
Place Grain Blend in the center of desired plate
Add Crispy Chicken Strips
Add Kimchi
Add Braised Baby Kale
Top with Fried Egg on center of plate
Drizzle with Gochujang Glaze and Garnish with Sesame Seeds
+++