Chef Cameron Smith – Culinary Director, Infuse Hospitality

Kinsley by Fairgrounds

One North Wacker / UBS Tower

1 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60606

Recipe:

SEOUL BOWL

Grain Blend

Ingredients:

2 Cups Water

1 Cup Grain Blend

1 T Kosher Salt

Preparation Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a rolling boil

Stir in grain mixture, reduce heat to low and cover with lid

Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes until water is absorbed and grain mixture is fully cooked

Remove from heat and reserve for later use

Braised Kale

Ingredients:

2 T Olive Oil

1 T Diced Shallot

1 T Diced Garlic

2 Cups Chopped Baby Kale

1 T Soy Sauce

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

Preparation:

In a large saute pan over medium heat add oil, shallots & garlic and saute until translucent (roughly 2-3 minutes)

Add chopped baby kale and soy sauce and saute until wilted (roughly 2-3 minutes)

Season with salt and pepper

Remove from heat and store in refrigerator until ready to use

Gochujang Glaze

Ingredients:

1 Cup Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

¼ Cup Gochujang Paste

2 T Agave Nectar or Honey

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl

Whisk with a large whisk until completely blended

Store in a squeeze bottle until ready to use

Additional Ingredients:

2 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips (Tyson Homestyle Chicken Tenders – cook per package instructions)

2 T Kimchi (can be purchased at any grocery store)

1 Egg

1 tsp Sesame Seeds

Plating

2 Ea Crispy Fried Chicken Strips ½ Cup Grain Mix 2 T Braised Baby Kale 2 T Kimchi 1 Ea Fried Egg 1 T Gochujang Glaze 1 tsp Sesame Seeds

Plating Instructions:

Place Grain Blend in the center of desired plate

Add Crispy Chicken Strips

Add Kimchi

Add Braised Baby Kale

Top with Fried Egg on center of plate

Drizzle with Gochujang Glaze and Garnish with Sesame Seeds

