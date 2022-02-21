Lunchbreak: Seafood Orzolaya with Aglio e olio

Chef Jimmy Bannos

Chef Jimmy Bannos of Heaven on Seven is celebrating the Mardi Gras season with a delicious Mardi Gras menu available for pick-up ONLY starting on February 25 through Fat Tuesday, March 1. Pick up at The Purple Pig.

Heaven on Seven (open for carryout only)

Pick up at The Purple Pig – 444 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

Heaven on Seven’s Mardi Gras specials are available via pre-order and will be ready for pick-up on:

Friday, February 25

Saturday, February 26

Monday, February 28

Fat Tuesday, March 1

**No order pick-up is available on Sunday, February 27!**

Diners can order some of Jimmy’s Famous Mardi Gras Special through Heaven on Seven’s Facebook Page, through Heaven on Seven’s Instagram or Chef Jimmy Bannos’ Instagram account.

Mardi Gras Party Package for 2

3 quarts of anything on the Heaven on Seven Mardi Gras menu

6 corn bread squares

32 oz of Heaven on Seven’s Signature Hurricanes (~4 drinks)

$175, serves 2 ($150 package without Hurricanes)

Menu Highlights

SOUPS Shrimp & Corn Chowder Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo Shrimp & Crab Gumbo Seafood & Andouille Gumbo Shrimp & Crab Bisque Shrimp Gumbo



ENTRÉE HIGHLIGHTS : Seafood Orzolaya with Aglio e olio, crawfish, shrimp, crab and scallops Mardi Gras Jambalaya Bayou ala King with Corn Bread Mardi Gras Etouffee Red Beans & Rice

:

Recipe:

Seafood Orzolaya with Aglio e olio

Serves 4

1 lb Crabmeat

1 lb Crawfish tails

1 lb medium (25-30 ct or you can do larger) Shrimp

1 lb Scallops (the bigger the better)

1 lb Orzo Pasta (I like Dechecco)

2T Kerry Gold Pure Irish Butter

3T Olive Oil

10 Roasted Garlic Cloves

¼ c parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the pasta per the package instructions (make it al dente) approximately 11 minutes—adding salet to taste to the water.

Sautee pan, add butter and olive oil heat until the butter is melted. Add the garlic. Sear the scallops, brown on both sides, remove from pan & set aside.

Sautee shrimps for about 4 minutes, add scallops back in, add crawfish tails, then add crabmeat, lower heat until just heated through, add pasta, toss until combined. Add salt & pepper to taste. Top with cheese.