Chloe Gould – DixiePura Kitchen https://www.dixiepura.com/

Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner, Luella’s Southern Kitchen https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com/

Event:

Holiday Celebration with Chef Chloe G. of DixiePura Kitchen and Chef Darnell Reed

12/14/22

At Luella’s Southern Kitchen is located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

Recipe:

Seafood Boudin

Crispy Riced Grits, She-Crab Chili Cream

Serves 4

She-Crab Chili Cream:

4 ounces thick cut pork bacon, chopped

¼ cup whole butter

¼ cup all purpose flour

1 ½ tablespoon Garlic Ginger Paste (see below)

1 tablespoons celery, minced

1 tablespoons green pepper, minced

1 tablespoon onion, minced

3 tablespoons Sambal (optional increase to 5 tablespoons for more spice)

¼ cup white wine

½ quart seafood stock, heated

1 quart half & half

½ cup crab meat

¼ tsp mace, ground

To taste kosher salt

To taste black pepper

Asian Paste:

1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, washed, roughly chopped

10 each garlic cloves

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Method of Preparation:

Asian Paste

Add all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until paste, store in the fridge for 7-10 days or freeze in an ice cube tray or Ziplock for 3-4 months.

She-Crab Chili Cream

In a saucepan over medium heat render bacon, then remove bacon leaving the fat and bacon set to the side.

Add butter and melt, then add paste, green pepper, onion, celery, mace, and sambal. Cook until fragrant about 30 seconds, add flour and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Add the wine and allow the alcohol to cook out for about 30 seconds, then add stock.

Simmer for 5-7 minutes, then add half and half, continue to cook for an additional 7 minutes and season with salt and pepper.

Add crabmeat and adjust seasoning to taste.

Crispy Rice Grits

Serves 4

1 cup Anson Mills Riced Grits

2 cups half and half

2 cups seafood stock

1 tsp salt

¼ cup rice wine vinegar, unseasoned

4 teaspoon white sugar

Method of Preparation:

In a medium saucepan add stock and half and half, bring to a simmer. Meanwhile in a small bowl dissolve salt and sugar in vinegar, set aside.

Add grits to simmering liquid and stir continuously to cook grits for about 20-25.

Add vinegar mixture to cooked grits and mix well.

Mold on a small lined sheet pan with parchment paper, add cook grits and refrigerate for 4-6 hours. ( for best results cool overnight)

Cut into desired shapes, then in a medium saute pan add oil and sear on each side until golden brown.

Seafood Boudin

Serves 4

8 ounce Catfish filets, cut in bite size pieces

8 ounces Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon Asian Paste

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

½ cup rice, cooked and cooled

To taste salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

Add fish, shrimp, paste, and creole seasoning in a food processor and pulse until ground.

In a small bowl add ground seafood and rice, mix well and season with salt and pepper.

Scoop one-two ounce balls onto a lined sheet pan and lightly press into a patty.

In a preheated 300 degree f. fryer add boudin and cook until golden brown or internal temperature reaches 145 degrees f.

To serve:

In a medium flat bowl add She-Crab cream, then crispy riced grits, and top with seafood boudin, to add a little extra flavor add thinly sliced scallions and enjoy!