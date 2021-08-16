Lunchbreak: Seafood Boil

Yasmin Curtis, Two Fish Crab Shack
http://www.twofishcrabshack.com
- Two Fish Crab Shack is located at 641 E. 47th St in the Bronzeville neighborhood
- Two Fish To-Go 1-lb seafood boil in a bag packages are available in the seafood freezer section at Chicagoland Mariano’s and Jewel stores.
- Fans of Two Fish Crab Shack 3 The Chi-Way sauces can order them directly online here: Two Fish To Go | Frozen Seafood Bag | Two Fish To Go | Chicago
Recipe:
Seafood Boil
INGREDIENTS
- 2 frozen bags of Two Fish To-Go (each bag includes 1 lb. of crab legs and shrimp OR 1 lb. of shrimp only and 1 packet of 3 The Chi-way sauce)
- 4 – 8 petite red potatoes
- 4 ears of corn, cut into halves
- 2 andouille sausages (about ½ lb.), cut in slices
PREPARATION
- Pour contents of Two Fish To-Go into a colander and rinse with cold water (per package instructions)
- In a large pot, bring 16 ounces of water to a rapid boil. Add whole potatoes, cover, and cook for 10 minutes
- Add corn and andouille sausage; cover and cook for another 5 minutes
- Add the crab legs and shrimp; cover and cook for another 5 minutes
- While the seafood cooks, run 3 The Chi-way sauce packets under warm water
- Drain water from the pot and pour contents into a large bowl. Toss with 3 The Chi-way sauce and ENJOY!