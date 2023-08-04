Jason Qureshi Executive Chef, River Roast

River Roast

315 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL

https://www.riverroastchicago.com/

Events:

River Roast is hosting its 6th Annual Seafood Boil on August 17 – 6p-9p

● Tickets are $95/person and include…

o Assorted Appetizers o Classic Seafood Boil (Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Sweet Corn, Potatoes) o Two (2) Drink Tickets (Choice of beverages from Goose Island & Diageo)

o Live DJ Entertainment o Views of the Chicago River and Skyline

● Tickets are for sale through Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-roast-seafood-boil-tickets-661418670047?aff=oddtdtcreator

Also….

● Happy Hour available Monday – Thursday from 4:00pm – 6:00pm

● Happy Hour “Summer Fridays” every Friday from 3:00pm – 6:00pm

o Rosé and Oysters (Bottle of Rosé and a dozen oysters for $45)

● Summer Spritz Menu

o Variety of Spritzes – perfect to enjoy on the riverfront patio!

● Whiskey Wednesday

● Live Music Thursdays

o 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Recipe:

Seafood Boil Spice Blend

INGREDIENTS:

● 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning (a classic choice for seafood boils) house made /store bought

● 1 tablespoon paprika

● 1 tablespoon garlic powder

● 1 tablespoon onion powder

● 1 tablespoon dried thyme

● 1 tablespoon dried oregano

● 1 tablespoon black pepper

● 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your desired level of spiciness)

● 2 teaspoons salt (adjust according to your taste and the saltiness of the seafood)

● 1 teaspoon ground mustard seeds (optional, but adds a nice tangy flavor)

● 1 teaspoon celery seeds (optional, for a touch of freshness)

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a bowl, mix together all the spices and herbs until they are well combined. Taste the spice mix and adjust the seasonings according to your preference. If you like it spicier, add more cayenne pepper. If you want it milder, reduce the amount of cayenne. The spice mix is now ready to be used for your seafood boil!