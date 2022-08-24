Crab du Jour, Executive Chef John Eichenberg

Crab du Jour, 851 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park, Illinois

https://crabdujour.com/

Check Out:

Gas promotion runs Wednesday, August 24 through Friday, September 30.

Receive $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.

Gas prices are the highest we’ve ever seen, and we know it’s difficult for our customers. We want our customers to know that we understand what they’re going through, and we’re thrilled to help them with this campaign during the height of “back-to-school driving season”.

Crab du Jour is offering $5 off per guest with a limit of 4 people per check. That’s up to $20 off, which can cover a substantial portion of their next fill-up. Electric vehicle owners can also take advantage of this initiative by applying the savings to their electric bills.

Recipes:

Seafood Boil 1

1lb snow crab (or Dungeness Crab)

1lb easy peel shrimp

1lb clams

2 6oz lobster tails

Optional: ½ lb some sausage (kielbasa or smoked sausage) fully cooked and sliced

4 corn cob halves, 4-5 red potatoes pre-boiled (20-25 minutes) halved

Bring water to a boil and add cooked potatoes and sausage

Add snow crab or Dungeness crab boil for 3 minutes

Add shrimp

Cook everything until shrimp is cooked and opaque in color

Pull everything out of the boil and mix with seasoning

For this one, we use the famous Crab du Jour sauce made of our own proprietary recipe (see Alternative below)

Alternative Seasoning: Add to Garlic Butter Sauce below

1 Tbsp Old Bay

1 Tbsp lemon pepper seasoning

1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning per 1 lb of garlic butter made

Seafood Boil 2

1lb Dungeness crab

1/2lb easy peel shrimp

1/2lb black mussels

1/2lb green mussels

1/2 crawfish

Optional: ½ lb some sausage (kielbasa or smoked sausage) fully cooked and sliced

4 corn cob halves, 4-5 red potatoes pre-boiled (20-25 minutes) halved

Bring water to a boil and add cooked potatoes and sausage

Add snow crab or Dungeness crab boil for 3 minutes

Add shrimp

Cook everything until shrimp is cooked and opaque in color

Pull everything out of the boil and mix with seasoning sauce

Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe



4lbs unsalted butter

1lb fresh minced garlic

Set the stove top on low to med heat and add 1 lb unsalted butter.

Once melted add minced garlic and cook for 20-25 mins continually stirring so that the garlic cooks but doesn’t burn. Then turn heat to low and add the rest of the butter.

Heat on low stirring until the rest of butter has melted.

Remove from heat and let sit for additional 20-25 mins so that you have a nice thick consistency.

You can then add your favorite seasonings to the garlic butter to make your own favorite sauce. [Ex: old bay, granulated onion, parsley, lemon pepper, Cajun Seasonings and if you want to make it spicy add cayenne pepper.]

As for the boil: bring water to a rolling boil and cook the crabs for 4-6 mins and shrimp until it’s opaque in color.