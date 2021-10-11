Lunchbreak: Scones

Kristin Hoffman – Baker Bettie

Her new book “Baker Bettie’s Better Baking Book” is now available for preorder on Amazon, Bookshop, and Barnes & Noble for $27.95.

Presale link on Amazon: http://bit.ly/BetterBakingBook

The book will be released on 11/16/21.

Recipe:

Scone Master Recipe

Recipe from Baker Bettie’s Better Baking Book

These are American bakery-style scones that are slightly fluffier, sweeter, and closer to a pastry than many scones found outside the US. These are also often topped with a powdered sugar glaze. Additionally, scones can be made plain and eaten with whatever fillings you like or used as the base of strawberry shortcake.

Specialty Equipment: Pastry Blender

Mixing Method: Biscuit Mixing Method

Yield: 8 Scones

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 18 Minutes

Total Time: 38 Minutes

Ingredients

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon (10 grams) baking powder

½ teaspoon (2 grams) kosher salt

½ cup (1 stick, 113 grams) very cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 large egg, cold

½ cup (117 grams, 120 milliliters) heavy cream, cold

a few tablespoons of additional heavy cream for brushing the tops

Flavoring Your Scones

Use this chart of flavoring options as a guide for flavoring your scones. Mix and match as you like.

Spices

(use up to 1 ½ teaspoons total of combined spices, if desired)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon clove

Extracts, Juices, & Zests

(use 1-2 of these if desired)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

¼ teaspoon anise extract

1 tablespoon lemon, lime, or orange juice + 1 tablespoon lemon, lime, or orange zest

Solid Mix-ins

( use up to 1 cup total of solid mix-ins if desired. Choose as many as you like within this volume.)

chocolate chips or chunks (milk, semi-sweet, dark, or white chocolate)

dried fruit (cranberries, cherries, raisins)

fresh or frozen berries (raspberries, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, blackberries)

chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios)

shredded coconut

poppy seeds (only use up to 1 tablespoon)

Method

Prep:

Position an oven rack to the center position. Preheat the oven to 425°F/220°C. Make sure you give the oven ample time to preheat as the scones will spread too much if it isn’t hot enough. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Cut up the butter into small pieces and put it back in the refrigerator to stay cold. Measure out the rest of your ingredients. If you are using frozen berries as a mix-in, keep them in the freezer until you add them to your dough. They need to be completely frozen or they will release too much moisture, making the dough unmanageable.

To Make the Scones:

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and any spices if using. Add the pieces of cold butter to the mixing bowl and cut it into the flour mixture. To do this, press down on the fat with the wires of the pastry blender or the tines of a fork as you move it around the bowl. Continue cutting the fat into the flour until most of the pieces of fat are about the size of peas with some pieces being about the size of a walnut half. If using, toss the solid mix-ins throughout the flour/butter mixture at this point. Lightly whisk together the heavy cream, the egg, and any zests or extracts if using. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a silicone spatula just until the liquid is absorbed. This should only take a few turns. The dough will look incohesive but it will come together on the counter. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured countertop and flour the top of the dough. The dough is typically very crumbly at this point, this is normal. Use a bit of pressure to press the dough together into one mass. Press the dough out to about a 1-inch (2.5 cm) thick rectangle. Using a bench knife (or a metal spatula can be helpful if you do not have a bench knife), fold the dough in half and then turn it 90 degrees. Pat out and fold again for a total of 6 times. The dough will likely crumble during the first few turns. Be very gentle and keep patting it back together. This process is creating layers which will create flaky scones. If you use frozen berries, it can make this dough more moist and tricky to work with. Dust more flour on top of the dough as needed to make it manageable. Pat the dough out to about a 7-inch (18 cm) circle (about 1.5-inch, 4 cm thick). Cut into 8 triangle-shaped pieces. I like to use a bench knife for this, but a sharp knife also works. Transfer the scones onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Brush lightly with cream and sprinkle liberally with turbinado or granulated sugar, if desired. As an optional step, place the sheet pan in the freezer for 10 minutes before baking. This will ensure that your scones will not spread too much and will allow your oven to fully pre-heat. Bake at 425°F/220°C for 14-18 minutes until golden brown and firm when gently pressed on. Transfer to a cooling rack. If using a glaze, allow the scones to cool for at least 10 minutes before adding. Store leftovers completely cooled at room temperature wrapped in foil or plastic wrap for up to 2 days. Alternatively, you can freeze the scones raw and bake straight from frozen at 425°F/220°C for 18-22 minutes, until baked through.

Flavor Variation Ideas

Blueberry Lemon: Add 1 cup (125 grams) fresh or frozen blueberries, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the dough. Top with coarse sugar before baking. Let cool for 10 minutes before glazing. For the glaze- mix 1 cup (120 grams) powdered sugar with 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice. Drizzle over the scones.

Add 1 cup (125 grams) fresh or frozen blueberries, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the dough. Top with coarse sugar before baking. Let cool for 10 minutes before glazing. For the glaze- mix 1 cup (120 grams) powdered sugar with 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice. Drizzle over the scones. Cranberry Orange Scones: Add 1 cup (125 grams) dried, fresh, or frozen cranberries, 1 tablespoon orange juice, and 1 tablespoon orange zest to the dough. Top with coarse sugar before baking. Let cool for 10 minutes before glazing. For the glaze- mix 1 cup (120 grams) powdered sugar with 2-3 tablespoons orange juice. Drizzle over the scones.