Lunchbreak: Schnitzel & Waffles

Executive Chef Michael McCloud – Cobblestone Restaurant & Cider Bar
Cobblestone Restaurant & Cider Bar – 4337 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago
http://www.cobblestone-chicago.com
Events:
-Check out Weekend Brunch
-Check out Lincoln Square Apple Fest Oct. 2-3
Recipe:
Schnitzel & Waffles
Pork Schnitzel Dredge / Wash
Pork Cutlets
- 4-6, 3oz boneless pork chops or boneless pork cutlets
- Pound each chop to ¼ in thin, using a meat tenderizer
- Soak each cutlet in buttermilk brine for at least 30 minutes prior to dredging
- Set up your dredge and wash station.
- One pan will hold seasoned flour, one will contain pork cutlets in brine, one will hold the Panko
- Dip brined pork cutlets (one at a time) into seasoned flour dredge, pressing firmly to ensure full flour coverage.
- Place floured pork back into pork brine, flipping it over a couple times to re-cover with brine.
- Finally, dredge wet pork into to panko pan, again pressing firmly to ensure complete coverage.
- Reserve on sheet pan lined with parchment paper in refrigerator for 15 minutes before cooking.
Wash (Brine) Ingredients
- 2c Buttermilk
- 1T Tabasco
- 2 Eggs
Instructions
In medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients until smooth and combined. Cover, and store at room temp.
Dredge (Dry) Ingredients
- 2c Flour
- 2 T Smoked paprika
- 2T Ground Black Pepper
- 1T Garlic Powder
- 2T Salt
- 2c Panko crumbs
Instructions
Reserve panko in separate bowl. In another bowl, sift flour and mix all spices until combined. Reserve, wrapped, for breading.
Dredge & Wash Ingredients / Instructions
- 1 Bowl dry dredge flour
- 1 Bowl pulsed panko
- 1 Bowl wet wash
Remove pork cutlets from buttermilk, transferring them immediately to flour. Be sure to firmly press down and completely coat cutlet with flour. Transfer to wet wash, completely coat, and dip right into the panko bowl. Again, press down firmly to ensure all of cutlet is breaded. Reserve on sheet tray with parchment paper laid beneath.
Lemon Poppyseed Waffle Batter
Ingredients
- 2c AP flour
- 1t Baking powder
- ½t Baking soda
- 1t Kosher salt
- 3T Sugar
- 1T Lemon zest
- 3 Whole eggs (beaten)
- 4T (1/4c) butter, melted and cooled to room temp
- 2c Buttermilk – room temp
- 1T Lemon juice
- 1t Vanilla extract
- 1T Poppy Seed
Instructions
In a medium mixing bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and reserve. In a separate small mixing bowl, combine lemon zest and sugar. Massage/rub both until zest oils become fragrant, and combine with your bowl of reserved dry mix.
In a new, large mixing bowl, beat eggs, butter, buttermilk, lemon juice, and vanilla until combined. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix until JUST combined (whisk until no visible large clumps). Fold in poppy seeds. Store in refrigerator until needed. Batter will last up to three days.
Whipped Citrus Ricotta
Ingredients
- Peel from 1 lemon, julienned
- ½ c Heavy cream
- 1c Whipped ricotta
- 2T Powdered sugar
- 2t Juice of peeled lemon
- 2t Lemon zest
Instructions
Bring peel and cream to a light simmer in a medium saucepot, on level 12 heat. Watch for bubbles to form. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat, cover, and steep for 25-30 minutes. Strain mix through China cap, and chill immediately (2 hours).
Once cream is chilled and ready for use, combine only the ricotta, powdered sugar, zest, and juice. Whisk until combined. Using the kitchen aid, whip the chilled cream on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the ricotta mixture.
Maple Molasses
Ingredients
- 1T Light Molasses
- 1c Pure Maple Syrup
Instructions
Place both ingredients in small sauce pot. Bring to a slow, low simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and serve at desired temp. Will keep for 7 days at room temperature.