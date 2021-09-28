Lunchbreak: Schnitzel & Waffles

Executive Chef Michael McCloud – Cobblestone Restaurant & Cider Bar

Cobblestone Restaurant & Cider Bar – 4337 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

http://www.cobblestone-chicago.com

Events:

-Check out Weekend Brunch

-Check out Lincoln Square Apple Fest Oct. 2-3

Recipe:

Schnitzel & Waffles

Pork Schnitzel Dredge / Wash

Pork Cutlets

4-6, 3oz boneless pork chops or boneless pork cutlets

Pound each chop to ¼ in thin, using a meat tenderizer

Soak each cutlet in buttermilk brine for at least 30 minutes prior to dredging

Set up your dredge and wash station.

One pan will hold seasoned flour, one will contain pork cutlets in brine, one will hold the Panko Dip brined pork cutlets (one at a time) into seasoned flour dredge, pressing firmly to ensure full flour coverage. Place floured pork back into pork brine, flipping it over a couple times to re-cover with brine. Finally, dredge wet pork into to panko pan, again pressing firmly to ensure complete coverage. Reserve on sheet pan lined with parchment paper in refrigerator for 15 minutes before cooking.



Wash (Brine) Ingredients

2c Buttermilk

1T Tabasco

2 Eggs

Instructions

In medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients until smooth and combined. Cover, and store at room temp.

Dredge (Dry) Ingredients

2c Flour

2 T Smoked paprika

2T Ground Black Pepper

1T Garlic Powder

2T Salt

2c Panko crumbs

Instructions

Reserve panko in separate bowl. In another bowl, sift flour and mix all spices until combined. Reserve, wrapped, for breading.

Dredge & Wash Ingredients / Instructions

1 Bowl dry dredge flour

1 Bowl pulsed panko

1 Bowl wet wash

Remove pork cutlets from buttermilk, transferring them immediately to flour. Be sure to firmly press down and completely coat cutlet with flour. Transfer to wet wash, completely coat, and dip right into the panko bowl. Again, press down firmly to ensure all of cutlet is breaded. Reserve on sheet tray with parchment paper laid beneath.

Lemon Poppyseed Waffle Batter

Ingredients

2c AP flour

1t Baking powder

½t Baking soda

1t Kosher salt

3T Sugar

1T Lemon zest

3 Whole eggs (beaten)

4T (1/4c) butter, melted and cooled to room temp

2c Buttermilk – room temp

1T Lemon juice

1t Vanilla extract

1T Poppy Seed

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and reserve. In a separate small mixing bowl, combine lemon zest and sugar. Massage/rub both until zest oils become fragrant, and combine with your bowl of reserved dry mix.

In a new, large mixing bowl, beat eggs, butter, buttermilk, lemon juice, and vanilla until combined. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix until JUST combined (whisk until no visible large clumps). Fold in poppy seeds. Store in refrigerator until needed. Batter will last up to three days.

Whipped Citrus Ricotta

Ingredients

Peel from 1 lemon, julienned

½ c Heavy cream

1c Whipped ricotta

2T Powdered sugar

2t Juice of peeled lemon

2t Lemon zest

Instructions

Bring peel and cream to a light simmer in a medium saucepot, on level 12 heat. Watch for bubbles to form. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat, cover, and steep for 25-30 minutes. Strain mix through China cap, and chill immediately (2 hours).



Once cream is chilled and ready for use, combine only the ricotta, powdered sugar, zest, and juice. Whisk until combined. Using the kitchen aid, whip the chilled cream on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the ricotta mixture.

Maple Molasses

Ingredients

1T Light Molasses

1c Pure Maple Syrup

Instructions

Place both ingredients in small sauce pot. Bring to a slow, low simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and serve at desired temp. Will keep for 7 days at room temperature.