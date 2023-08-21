Steve Moreau – Owner

Babcock’s Grove House

101 W. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL 60148

https://www.babcocksgrove.com/

Recipe:

Schnitzel BLAT Sandwich

Ingredients:

Bacon                                                                       2 Pieces

Boneless Chicken Breast                          1 each

All-Purpose Flour                                     1/4 cup

Eggs                                                                          1 each

Whole Milk                                                              1 Tbsp

Breadcrumbs                                                            1/2 cup

Kosher Salt                                                               to taste

Black Pepper                                                            to taste

Sourdough Bread                                     2 slices

Unsalted Butter                                       1 Tbsp

Butter Lettuce                                                         1-2 Leaves

Tomato Slices                                                          2 each

Avocado                                                   1/4 each, sliced

Garlic Aioli                                                               2 Tbsp (approx)

  • Begin cook bacon and cook till crispy.
  • While bacon is cooking place chicken on cutting board and cover with plastic wrap.  Using a kitchen mallet or rolling pin pound the chicken evenly until it is about 1/8 inch thick.
  • In one bowl whisk together egg and milk.
  • Place the flour in a second bowl.
  • In the third bowl mix the bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
  • Dredge the chicken breast in flour, then egg mixture then bread crumbs being sure to coat the chicken completely each step.
  • Melt the butter in the frying pan and heat until it just begins to bubble.
  • Gently place the chicken breast in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side turning only once. 
  • Toast the sourdough and spread garlic aioli on one side of each slice.
  • Place lettuce, then tomato slices, then chicken, then bacon and top with the sliced avocado and second piece of sourdough.

Garlic Aioli:

Mayonnaise                                                             1 cup

Roasted garlic                                                          1 Tbsp

Lemon juice                                                             1 Tbsp

Kosher Salt                                                               1/2 tsp

Black Pepper                                                            1/4 tsp

Mix all ingredients until well combined.  Refrigerate until needed. 