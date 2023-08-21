Steve Moreau – Owner
Babcock’s Grove House
101 W. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL 60148
https://www.babcocksgrove.com/
Recipe:
Schnitzel BLAT Sandwich
Ingredients:
Bacon 2 Pieces
Boneless Chicken Breast 1 each
All-Purpose Flour 1/4 cup
Eggs 1 each
Whole Milk 1 Tbsp
Breadcrumbs 1/2 cup
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Sourdough Bread 2 slices
Unsalted Butter 1 Tbsp
Butter Lettuce 1-2 Leaves
Tomato Slices 2 each
Avocado 1/4 each, sliced
Garlic Aioli 2 Tbsp (approx)
- Begin cook bacon and cook till crispy.
- While bacon is cooking place chicken on cutting board and cover with plastic wrap. Using a kitchen mallet or rolling pin pound the chicken evenly until it is about 1/8 inch thick.
- In one bowl whisk together egg and milk.
- Place the flour in a second bowl.
- In the third bowl mix the bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken breast in flour, then egg mixture then bread crumbs being sure to coat the chicken completely each step.
- Melt the butter in the frying pan and heat until it just begins to bubble.
- Gently place the chicken breast in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side turning only once.
- Toast the sourdough and spread garlic aioli on one side of each slice.
- Place lettuce, then tomato slices, then chicken, then bacon and top with the sliced avocado and second piece of sourdough.
Garlic Aioli:
Mayonnaise 1 cup
Roasted garlic 1 Tbsp
Lemon juice 1 Tbsp
Kosher Salt 1/2 tsp
Black Pepper 1/4 tsp
Mix all ingredients until well combined. Refrigerate until needed.