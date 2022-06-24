Executive Chef Terence Zubieta – NoMI
NoMI
800 Michigan Avenue, Seventh Floor, Chicago, IL 60611
Park Hyatt Chicago
800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/park-hyatt-chicago/chiph
Recipe:
Scallops
Ingredients:
- 5 U/10 Scallop
- 4 tablespoons clarified butter
- 6 tablespoons whole butter
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ¼ cup Patty pan squash
- ¼ cup fresh corn
- ¼ cup Heirloom baby tomato
- ¼ cup Pistou (can substitute store-bought pesto)
- 3 bunches of basil
- 2 tablespoons of fresh garlic, chopped
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 squeeze lemon juice
- Pea tendrils to garnish
Scallop Preparation Method:
- Pat scallops dry and season with salt and black pepper
- In a hot pan, sear scallops with clarified butter
- Flip scallops over in the pan and sear the other side. Add 4 tablespoons of whole butter, thyme, and crushed garlic
- Baste the scallops with the flavored butter until scallops have a nice sear on both sides
- Cook scallops to medium rare in temperature. Set aside to rest
- In a separate pan, sauté patty pan squash, corn, and tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of whole butter
- Season with salt, black pepper, and finish with whole butter and a touch of lemon juice
- Plate with Pistou (or store-bought pesto) and arrange scallops and vegetables on the plate. Garnish with pea tendrils
Pistou Preparation Method:
- In a blender, mix all ingredients and puree to semi-smooth consistency, adjust seasoning with salt