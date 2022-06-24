Executive Chef Terence Zubieta – NoMI

NoMI

800 Michigan Avenue, Seventh Floor, Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.nomichicago.com/

Park Hyatt Chicago

800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/park-hyatt-chicago/chiph

Recipe:

Scallops

Ingredients:

  • 5 U/10 Scallop
  • 4 tablespoons clarified butter
  • 6 tablespoons whole butter
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • ¼ cup Patty pan squash
  • ¼ cup fresh corn
  • ¼ cup Heirloom baby tomato
  • ¼ cup Pistou (can substitute store-bought pesto)
    • 3 bunches of basil
    • 2 tablespoons of fresh garlic, chopped
    • 4 tablespoons of olive oil
    • Salt to taste
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 squeeze lemon juice
  • Pea tendrils to garnish

Scallop Preparation Method:

  1. Pat scallops dry and season with salt and black pepper
  2. In a hot pan, sear scallops with clarified butter
  3. Flip scallops over in the pan and sear the other side. Add 4 tablespoons of whole butter, thyme, and crushed garlic
  4. Baste the scallops with the flavored butter until scallops have a nice sear on both sides
  5. Cook scallops to medium rare in temperature. Set aside to rest
  6. In a separate pan, sauté patty pan squash, corn, and tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of whole butter
  7. Season with salt, black pepper, and finish with whole butter and a touch of lemon juice
  8. Plate with Pistou (or store-bought pesto) and arrange scallops and vegetables on the plate. Garnish with pea tendrils

Pistou Preparation Method:

  1. In a blender, mix all ingredients and puree to semi-smooth consistency, adjust seasoning with salt