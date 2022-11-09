Chef Andy Murray – Author of “Eat Drink and Be Murray”

Event:

Eat, Drink and be Murray (available anywhere you get books) book signing party 11/11/22 at Murray Bros Caddyshack Restaurant in Rosemont, Il.

9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, IL

Recipe:

SEA SCALLOPS WITH LEMON BUTTER

SERVES 2 • PREP TIME: 15 minutes • COOK TIME: 5 minutes • TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

My My appreciation for scallops started after one of our Mortimer’s customers brought in a bagful. They were diver scallops, and we ate them for two days straight. (They’re called “diver” scallops because they’re hand- caught by divers.) An unfortunate reality is there are

some restaurants that have been known to pass off shark as scallops. They just use a small knife to shape the shark meat like a scallop. If you get a “scallop” that has no sweetness and smells a little fishy, it’s probably shark.

The scallops I love the most are the Nantucket Bay scallops—they are sweeter and smaller. The problem is, they are very seasonal, which limits their availability; plus, they’re expensive. You don’t need Nantucket Bay scallops for this recipe, although I’d recommend giving them a try. Fresh garlic and some butter—that’s all you need to make a great scallop.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound large dry scallops

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

LEMON-BUTTER SAUCE

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Remove any small side muscles from the scallops and discard. Rinse the scallops with cold water, then thoroughly pat dry.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter with the vegetable oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper, then add to the skillet.

Cook the scallops until they are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook for 11/2 minutes more, or until the second side has turned golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat. Transfer the scallops to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Pour off any oil from the skillet.

Make the lemon-butter sauce: In the same skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring frequently, about 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Divide the scallops evenly between the two plates. Spoon the sauce over them, garnish with the parsley, and serve.

BLOODY BULL

For our Sunday brunches at Mortimer’s, we used to do something really unique with our Bloody Marys—add beef broth. I know it may seem strange, but the way I see it, people are putting entire pizzas on top of their Bloodys these days. Nothing is off limits. One Sunday, we had a regular who came in at 11:30a.m., and had 22 Bloody Bulls. Twenty-two! The staff started taking bets to see how many more he could handle. He surprised us all and stayed until 9:00p.m. He was definitely a professional. After his twenty-second, he wobbled outside and hailed a cab, and that was that. But the beef broth really helps if you’re hung over—something about the sodium and protein. I love this combination. And be sure you don’t skimp on the ice—this one needs ice, and lots of it.

3 ounces beef broth

3 ounces Bloody Mary mix

2 ounces vodka

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Plenty of ice

1 lime wedge, for garnish

Mix the ingredients together in a shaker and shake well. Pour into a tall glass over ice.

Add a wedge of lime and any preferred garnishes.

Serve.