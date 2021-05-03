Lunchbreak: Scallops with English Peas, Asparagus, and Bacon Marmalade

Chef Noah Zamler at The Press Room

http://pressroomchicago.com

1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago

Lower Level

The Press Room continues to find ways to surprise and delight guests with special experiences amidst the pandemic’s restrictions. Most recently, the team transformed the space into the ultimate speakeasy experience, Dead Plants. Given that success, The Press Room will now turn into a speakeasy experience, which first became popular back in the 1920’s during the prohibition era.

Event:

May 23rd, guests are in for a special treat. Tickets will be $45.00 per person and can be received by texting 872.240.2317 to request a ticket. The shows will begin at 8pm and will be 90 minutes long.

Musical Guest on May 23rd: Sam Fazio

Recipe:

Scallops with English peas, Asparagus, and Bacon Marmalade

Ingredients:

5 u10 scallops

4 T Pea puree

2 T bacon marmalade

1 stalk curly asparagus

1 oz (2T) pea tendrils or shoots

Process:

Place a pan over the fire, on high heat. Pat scallops dry, and season with salt, oil the pan, wait until the oil is almost smoking, place your scallops in the pan with the flat side down, cook 2-3 minutes or until the surface is evenly browned. Flip each scallop and turn the heat off, rest in the pan about 1 minute

Place pea puree on the plate in a smooth line, scatter scallops throughout the puree and set aside and add bacon marmalade to the pan you cooked the scallops in to slowly heat it up.

Spoon the warm bacon marmalade over each scallop and garnish with asparagus stalks and pea tendrils.

Enjoy

English Pea Puree:

Ingredients:

1lb fresh English Peas, shucked

1 Shallot, diced

2 Tbsp butter

1 Qt Vegetable stock

1 4 inch piece Kombu (optional)

Process:

In a sauce pot, bring vegetable stock and kombu to a boil, add English peas and cook until tender through, about 2-3 minutes, strain, and set liquid aside

In a separate pot, melt the butter with the minced shallot, cook over low heat until very tender, about 4-5 minutes.

Place cooked English peas, butter, and shallot into a food processor, blend on high speed, adding the reserved cooking liquid until the puree is smooth, but not runny.

Bacon Marmalade:

Ingredients:

2 lb bacon, diced

1 C cider Vinegar

1⁄4 C brown Sugar

2 T honey

1⁄4 C Whole Grain Mustard 2 T Dijon Mustard

Process:

Cook diced bacon in a wide pot on medium heat until the fat has liquified, strain through a fine mesh strainer, reserve bacon fat for another use.

Place cooked bacon into a clean pot along with vinegar, sugar and honey, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer.

Cook until the liquid coats the back of a spoon, stir in mustard and allow to cool.

Curly Asparagus:

Process:

Shave asparagus with a vegetable peeler and store in water with ice until curled, about 45 minutes.

Remove from water and pat dry before use.