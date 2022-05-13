Preheat the sauce pot to medium heat with butter, curry powder, salt, sugar, and turmeric. Stir to combine and let cook for 2 minutes. When the spice mixture is fragrant, add coconut milk and fish sauce, and stir to combine. Let the curry sauce simmer until it has thickened and reduced by half. Add cream to the sauce pot and stir just to combine, then turn heat off. Add lime juice and TAAT. Plate on the Appetizer course.