Matt Barker – teacher

Mary Priz, and Thomas Kowal – students

https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org

https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/ProStart

Recipes:

Seared Scallops

Ingredients
ItemAmount
Scallops, U10 cleaned dry packed2 each
SaltAs needed
Olive oil1 Tbsp
Butter2 Tbsp
Lime Juice½ each
Procedure
Dry scallops and season with salt. Heat olive oil in a cast iron pan. Add scallop and sear until a golden brown crust forms. Flip and cook on the other side until golden brown. Add butter and baste scallop off the heat. Squeeze lime juice on scallops. Plate on the Appetizer course.

Fried Pappadums and Herb Salad

Ingredients
ItemAmount
Pappadums, thin strips1 each
Fryer oilAs needed
  
Micro cilantroPinch
Micro mintPinch
Lime juiceTo Taste
SaltTo Taste
Procedure
Cut pappadums into desired shape and fry until golden brown and crispy. Pull out and put on a paper towel. Mix Micro cilantro, mint, lime juice and salt to make herb salad. Plate fried pappadums with herb salad on the Appetizer course.

Coconut Curry Sauce

Ingredients
ItemAmount
Butter1 Tbsp
Curry1 tsp
Salt1 tsp
Sugar2 Tbsp
Turmeric¼ tsp
Coconut milk5 ounces
Fish Sauce½ tsp
Cream2 ½ ounces
Lime juice2 tsp
Procedure
Preheat the sauce pot to medium heat with butter, curry powder, salt, sugar, and turmeric. Stir to combine and let cook for 2 minutes. When the spice mixture is fragrant, add coconut milk and fish sauce, and stir to combine. Let the curry sauce simmer until it has thickened and reduced by half. Add cream to the sauce pot and stir just to combine, then turn heat off. Add lime juice and TAAT. Plate on the Appetizer course.

Spiced Cauliflower “Couscous”

Ingredients
ItemAmount
Cauliflower½ Cup
Olive Oil1 Tsp
Chopped Cashews toasted1 Tbsp
Currants2 tsp
Cilantro½ Tsp
Coconut Milk1 oz
Turmeric⅛ Tsp
Curry Powder⅛ Tsp
CinnamonPinch
SaltPinch
Red Chile FlakesSmall Pinch
Orange ZestPinch
Procedure
Grate Cauliflower into Couscous size Heat oil and add cauliflower until a little toasted Add currants, cashews, red chile flakes, orange zest Mix together coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, cinnamon, and salt Add Coconut milk mixture to cauliflower and toss Let cook until slightly thickened    