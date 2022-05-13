Matt Barker – teacher
Mary Priz, and Thomas Kowal – students
https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org
https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/ProStart
Recipes:
Seared Scallops
|Ingredients
|Item
|Amount
|Scallops, U10 cleaned dry packed
|2 each
|Salt
|As needed
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Lime Juice
|½ each
|Procedure
|Dry scallops and season with salt. Heat olive oil in a cast iron pan. Add scallop and sear until a golden brown crust forms. Flip and cook on the other side until golden brown. Add butter and baste scallop off the heat. Squeeze lime juice on scallops. Plate on the Appetizer course.
Fried Pappadums and Herb Salad
|Ingredients
|Item
|Amount
|Pappadums, thin strips
|1 each
|Fryer oil
|As needed
|Micro cilantro
|Pinch
|Micro mint
|Pinch
|Lime juice
|To Taste
|Salt
|To Taste
|Procedure
|Cut pappadums into desired shape and fry until golden brown and crispy. Pull out and put on a paper towel. Mix Micro cilantro, mint, lime juice and salt to make herb salad. Plate fried pappadums with herb salad on the Appetizer course.
Coconut Curry Sauce
|Ingredients
|Item
|Amount
|Butter
|1 Tbsp
|Curry
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Turmeric
|¼ tsp
|Coconut milk
|5 ounces
|Fish Sauce
|½ tsp
|Cream
|2 ½ ounces
|Lime juice
|2 tsp
|Procedure
|Preheat the sauce pot to medium heat with butter, curry powder, salt, sugar, and turmeric. Stir to combine and let cook for 2 minutes. When the spice mixture is fragrant, add coconut milk and fish sauce, and stir to combine. Let the curry sauce simmer until it has thickened and reduced by half. Add cream to the sauce pot and stir just to combine, then turn heat off. Add lime juice and TAAT. Plate on the Appetizer course.
Spiced Cauliflower “Couscous”
|Ingredients
|Item
|Amount
|Cauliflower
|½ Cup
|Olive Oil
|1 Tsp
|Chopped Cashews toasted
|1 Tbsp
|Currants
|2 tsp
|Cilantro
|½ Tsp
|Coconut Milk
|1 oz
|Turmeric
|⅛ Tsp
|Curry Powder
|⅛ Tsp
|Cinnamon
|Pinch
|Salt
|Pinch
|Red Chile Flakes
|Small Pinch
|Orange Zest
|Pinch
|Procedure
|Grate Cauliflower into Couscous size Heat oil and add cauliflower until a little toasted Add currants, cashews, red chile flakes, orange zest Mix together coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, cinnamon, and salt Add Coconut milk mixture to cauliflower and toss Let cook until slightly thickened