Marcus Lowery, Executive Chef – Vincent

Vincent – Andersonville

1475 W. Balmoral Ave., Chicago, IL 60640

773-334-7168

http://www.vincentchicago.com

Check Out:

Open Wed-Sun 5pm-12am. Sunday Brunch 11am – 4pm. Live entertainment weekends late night, check the website for entertainers and schedule.

-Broadway Showtune Brunch Live every other Sunday, including this Sunday March 5th.

Recipe:

Scallops with Brown Butter Risotto, Radish and Celery Foam

3-6 Bay Scallops

Risotto

1 Cup Arborio Rice

3 tablespoons Butter

¼ Cup Onion small dice

1 Tablespoon Garlic minced

¼ Cup White Wine

2-3 Cups Chicken Stock or Vegetable Stock

Salt To Taste

Radish

3 Radish quartered

2 Oranges

1 Tablespoon Sugar

Zest Of both Oranges

Juice as well

¼ Cup Lemon Juice

Salt To Taste

Celery Foam

2 Stalks of Celery

1/2 Granny Smith Apple

Juice of 1 Lemon

For Scallops:

While hearting a sauté pan on medium high heat. Clean scallops by removing tough “foot” part. Place scallops on a dry paper towel with the flat side facing down. Pat both sides and keep them as dry as possible, season with salt. Use 1 tsp of oil to sear scallops on one side until you can see the sear, flip and add 1tsp butter to the pan, cook another 2-3 mins and plate on top of risotto.

For Risotto:

With a pan on medium high heat. First Brown the butter lightly, do not overcook. When golden in color add onions just to sweat briefly, when translucent add the garlic. Lower heat to medium, add your rice and incorporate. Careful not to burn any individual rice. Next add white wine to deglaze, once the alcohol has cooked off we can begin to add chicken stock. Stir and add more liquid as necessary, making sure no rice is stuck, you will begin to gain a creamy texture. Cook the rice until you can no longer see white in the grain, season and remove from heat.

Radish:

In a small pot, place quartered radish zest of the oranges and juices with sugar. Simmer on medium low heat until the radish is soft but not mushy.

Foam:

Blend juice and apple with celery. Strain over fine strainer. Use an immersion blender to agitate the top of the juice to create a foam.

Herb Oil:

Blend any blanched herb with oil and strain through cheesecloth.