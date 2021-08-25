Lunchbreak: Scallops Aguachile Verde Tostadas

Edson Diaz-Fuentes, Santo Remedio
https://www.edsondiazfuentes.com/
Book: Ciudad de México Cookbook
https://www.ciudaddemexicocookbook.com
Recipe:
Scallops Aguachile Verde Tostadas
In the West Pacific state of Sinaloa, scallops and prawns (shrimp) are so fresh and so sweet that they are often enjoyed raw, drizzled with a sharp chilli-infused citrus marinade called aguachile. You can lay the drizzled scallops on a platter ,surrounded by garnishes and tostadas and let your guests build their own.
MAKES 6
6 corn tortillas (page 57)
1–2 teaspoons oil
6–8 sushi-grade king scallops
6 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 avocado, peeled, stoned and finely sliced
Cebolla Morada (page 52)
coriander (cilantro) leaves, to garnish
FOR THE AGUACHILE MARINADE:
80 g (3 oz) serrano or jalapeno chillies
20 g (3.4 oz or 1/4 cup) cucumber, roughly chopped
10 g (1/2 oz or 1/8 cup) ginger, peeled and finely chopped
1 garlic clove, peeled
50 ml (2 fl oz or 3 1/2 tablespoons) orange juice
50 ml (2 fl oz or 3 1/2 tablespoons) lemon juice
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1. Begin by making the marinade. Place all the marinade ingredients in a blender and mix at high speed until completely smooth.
Strain through a sieve (fine mesh strainer). Taste to check the seasoning and adjust accordingly. Set aside.
2. Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/340°F/gas mark 3 1⁄2.
3. To make the tostadas, lightly coat both side of the tortillas with oil. Place on a metal rack over a baking tray (pan) and arrange the
tortillas on top. Bake for 20–30 minutes, or until crispy, turning them halfway through.
4. Meanwhile, slice the scallops into very thin coins.
5. When everything is ready, place the tostadas on serving plates and thinly spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise over each one.
Dip the scallop coins in the marinade and arrange on top of the mayonnaise, fanning them out. Garnish with the pickled onions
and coriander leaves. Drizzle some of the remaining marinade over the top and serve immediately.
Cebolla Morada
These sharp, citrusy pickled onions carry a hint of sweetness that cuts well through rich, fatty meats. They are ideal for cochinita pibil, one of my favorite Yucatecan dishes, but also work well in salads, as garnishes and more.
MAKES A 1-LITRE (34-FL OZ/1 CUP) JAR
200 ml (7 fl oz/scant 1 cup) lime juice
100 ml (3 1⁄2 fl oz/scant 1⁄2 cup) orange juice
150 ml (5 fl oz/scant 2⁄3 cup) cider vinegar
20 g (3⁄4 oz/5 teaspoons) caster (superfine) sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon Mexican oregano
500 g (1 lb 2 oz) red onions, halved and finely sliced
You will need a 1-litre (34-fl oz) glass jar
1. In a jug (pitcher), combine the lime juice, orange juice, cider vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir well until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the oregano and stir once again.
2. Place some of the onion slices into the jar and pour over some of the citrus brine. Press down on the onions with a wooden spoon to compress them. Add more onion slices and citrus brine, and press down again. Continue in this way until the onions are well compacted and the jar is full.
3. Make sure the onions remain submerged and leave to pickle for 48 hours in the refrigerator, shaking the jar every so often. After this time, they’ll be ready to use, but they will keep in the refrigerator for up to a month.