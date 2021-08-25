Lunchbreak: Scallops Aguachile Verde Tostadas

Edson Diaz-Fuentes, Santo Remedio

https://www.edsondiazfuentes.com/

http://www.santoremedio.co.uk

Book: Ciudad de México Cookbook

https://www.ciudaddemexicocookbook.com

Recipe:

Scallops Aguachile Verde Tostadas

In the West Pacific state of Sinaloa, scallops and prawns (shrimp) are so fresh and so sweet that they are often enjoyed raw, drizzled with a sharp chilli-infused citrus marinade called aguachile. You can lay the drizzled scallops on a platter ,surrounded by garnishes and tostadas and let your guests build their own.

MAKES 6

6 corn tortillas (page 57)

1–2 teaspoons oil

6–8 sushi-grade king scallops

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 avocado, peeled, stoned and finely sliced

Cebolla Morada (page 52)

coriander (cilantro) leaves, to garnish

FOR THE AGUACHILE MARINADE:

80 g (3 oz) serrano or jalapeno chillies

20 g (3.4 oz or 1/4 cup) cucumber, roughly chopped

10 g (1/2 oz or 1/8 cup) ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled

50 ml (2 fl oz or 3 1/2 tablespoons) orange juice

50 ml (2 fl oz or 3 1/2 tablespoons) lemon juice

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1. Begin by making the marinade. Place all the marinade ingredients in a blender and mix at high speed until completely smooth.

Strain through a sieve (fine mesh strainer). Taste to check the seasoning and adjust accordingly. Set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/340°F/gas mark 3 1⁄2.

3. To make the tostadas, lightly coat both side of the tortillas with oil. Place on a metal rack over a baking tray (pan) and arrange the

tortillas on top. Bake for 20–30 minutes, or until crispy, turning them halfway through.

4. Meanwhile, slice the scallops into very thin coins.

5. When everything is ready, place the tostadas on serving plates and thinly spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise over each one.

Dip the scallop coins in the marinade and arrange on top of the mayonnaise, fanning them out. Garnish with the pickled onions

and coriander leaves. Drizzle some of the remaining marinade over the top and serve immediately.

Cebolla Morada

These sharp, citrusy pickled onions carry a hint of sweetness that cuts well through rich, fatty meats. They are ideal for cochinita pibil, one of my favorite Yucatecan dishes, but also work well in salads, as garnishes and more.

MAKES A 1-LITRE (34-FL OZ/1 CUP) JAR

200 ml (7 fl oz/scant 1 cup) lime juice

100 ml (3 1⁄2 fl oz/scant 1⁄2 cup) orange juice

150 ml (5 fl oz/scant 2⁄3 cup) cider vinegar

20 g (3⁄4 oz/5 teaspoons) caster (superfine) sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon Mexican oregano

500 g (1 lb 2 oz) red onions, halved and finely sliced

You will need a 1-litre (34-fl oz) glass jar

1. In a jug (pitcher), combine the lime juice, orange juice, cider vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir well until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the oregano and stir once again.

2. Place some of the onion slices into the jar and pour over some of the citrus brine. Press down on the onions with a wooden spoon to compress them. Add more onion slices and citrus brine, and press down again. Continue in this way until the onions are well compacted and the jar is full.

3. Make sure the onions remain submerged and leave to pickle for 48 hours in the refrigerator, shaking the jar every so often. After this time, they’ll be ready to use, but they will keep in the refrigerator for up to a month.