Chef Gary Maclean, National Chef of Scotland

Event:

37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games

Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 2023

Friday: 1:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am-10:00pm

Hamilton Lakes Drive, Itasca, IL

Ticket Details:

Friday-Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $20.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $15.00

Saturday- Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $30.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $25.00

Two Day Pass – Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $45.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $35.00

Patron Weekend Pass (21+)- $200 includes admission to festival both days, premier parking, complimentary food and beverage service at the Patron’s Tent, special whisky tastings, and meet and greet with athletes.

Patron Weekend Pass (Family Four Pack)- $450 includes admission for two adults for both days and access to the Patron’s Tent for two adults and two children with complimentary food and beverage (12 and under) for both days, premier parking, special whisky tastings, and meet and greet with athletes.

Recipe:

Scallop and Black Pudding

with Potato and Green apple

This is a relatively simple dish, but it relies on great ingredients and precise cooking to make it stand out. Two of Scotland’s most iconic ingredients marry beautifully to make this classic dish. I always use hand dived scallops, the reason for this is that it is the most sustainable method of harvesting this incredible ingredient. Black pudding is a real specialty of Scotland, Stornoway black pudding is particularly good. Black pudding has been getting made in crofts on the Hebridean Isles for hundreds of years, it is so unique that in 2013 it was awarded PGI status Protected Geographical indicator of Origin.

Ingredients:

4 King Scallops in the shell

400g 14oz (1 2/3 cup) Black pudding, diced

400g 14oz (1 2/3 cup) Potatoes, diced, good frying potatoes work best

Sm bunch Flat leaf parsley, shredded

1 Green apple, cut into matchsticks

3 cloves Garlic, chopped

25g 1oz (2T) Butter, unsalted

Method:

You can get scallops in the shell from most good fishmongers. They will be more than happy to shuck them for you. If you fancy giving it a go yourself it is very easy. You will need a table knife and a spoon for the job. You will notice that the scallop shell has a rounded and a flat shell, Insert your knife into the hinge of the shell and twist to pop open. Run your knife along the inside of the flat shell to separate it from the meat. Once you have the shell completely open, take your spoon and scoop everything out. You now need to remove the white meat and the roe from the skirt, I do this by separating them with my fingers. Bin all excess material so you are left with white juicy meat and roe. Give a quick clean under cold water. Your scallops are ready to cook and enjoy! Pre heat you oven to 200°C/400˚F. Now onto the dish so next dice the potato and place the potato into a frying pan and fry until golden and crisp, you also want to make sure that the potatoes have started to go soft before adding the black pudding. Add the black pudding and cook until the pudding starts to crisp up, then add the crushed garlic and cook out for a couple of minutes. Pop all of this onto a tray and pop it into the oven until the potatoes and cooked. Meanwhile, give your pan a clean, pop it back on the stove and once hot add a little oil. Next pop each scallop into the pan, try not to shake or shoogle the pan, you are looking to create lots of colour on the scallop before turning it. Once you have coloured both sides of the scallop reduce the heat and add your butter and a squeeze of lemon juice. Baste the scallop in the butter and lemon, once cooked remove from the pan. Now take the potatoes and the black pudding out of the oven, mix in the shredded parsley and double check the seasoning. Next fill each of the empty shells with the potato and black pudding mixture. Top each one with a scallop and finish with your apple matchsticks.