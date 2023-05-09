Guy Meikle, Executive Chef + President, Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar
Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar
2700 W Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL
https://www.heritage-chicago.com/
- Hours
- Monday-Thursday: 4p-9p
- Friday: 4p-10p
- Saturday: 12p-10p
- Sunday: 12a-6p
- Contact
- 773-661-9577
- info@heritage-chicago.com
Check Out:
FULL MOTHER’S DAY MENU OFFERINGS:
Found here: https://www.heritage-chicago.com/inperson-dining
Recipe:
Scallion Pancakes
- Yield: ~4qt of batter
INGREDIENTS
- AP Flour: 1 Qt
- Sweet Glutinous Rice Flour: ¼ Cup
- Kosher Salt: 2 T
- Garlic Oil: 1/2 Cup
- Eggs: 1 Egg
- Sesame Oil: 1 T
- Water – Cold: 3 Cups
- Scallions – Finely chopped: 1 Qt
- Cilantro, Parsley, or other green – blanched & shocked: 2 Bunches
Method of Preparation:
- Combine all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together
- Create a puree with water, greens, and half of the chopped scallions by blending together in a Viitamix (blender)
- Combine puree and liquid ingredients with dry ingredients and the remaining scallions
- Whisk until smooth
To Cook:
- Start with cooking in a cool pan, and turn the heat to 75% or if using a griddle keep at a medium heat.
- start with garlic oil, and then add a healthy scoop of the batter – 3 oz. then flip after you see even caramelization all around the edges and the pancake feels crisp.
Garnish:
- Sunny Side Up Egg, Roasted Mushrooms, Aioli, Hoisin, Fried Garlic, Chives, Scallions