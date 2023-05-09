Guy Meikle, Executive Chef + President, Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL

https://www.heritage-chicago.com/

  • Hours
    • Monday-Thursday: 4p-9p
    • Friday: 4p-10p
    • Saturday: 12p-10p
    • Sunday: 12a-6p
  • Contact

FULL MOTHER’S DAY MENU OFFERINGS:

Found here: https://www.heritage-chicago.com/inperson-dining

Recipe:

Scallion Pancakes

  • Yield: ~4qt of batter

INGREDIENTS

  • AP Flour: 1 Qt
  • Sweet Glutinous Rice Flour: ¼ Cup
  • Kosher Salt: 2 T
  • Garlic Oil: 1/2 Cup
  • Eggs: 1 Egg
  • Sesame Oil: 1      T
  • Water – Cold: 3 Cups
  • Scallions – Finely chopped: 1 Qt
  • Cilantro, Parsley, or other green – blanched & shocked: 2 Bunches

Method of Preparation:

  • Combine all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together
  • Create a puree with water, greens, and half of the chopped scallions by blending together in a Viitamix (blender)
  • Combine puree and liquid ingredients with dry ingredients and the remaining scallions
  • Whisk until smooth

To Cook:

  • Start with cooking in a cool pan, and turn the heat to 75% or if using a griddle keep at a medium heat.
  •  start with garlic oil, and then add a healthy scoop of the batter – 3 oz. then flip after you see even caramelization all around the edges and the pancake feels crisp.   

Garnish:

  • Sunny Side Up Egg, Roasted Mushrooms, Aioli, Hoisin, Fried Garlic, Chives, Scallions