Lunchbreak: Scaccia

Steven Jarczyk

https://www.sferachicago.com

Sfera Sicilian Street Food

3517 North Spaulding Ave., Chicago 60618

(847) 957-3045

Recipe:

Scaccia – pronounced “Ska-Cha” – A folded semolina “pizza”, crisp on the outside and lasagna like in the center.

Scaccia Chicago Recipe:

Yield: 1 Scaccia

1/2 Recipe Scaccia Dough (see below or 8oz Store Bought Pizza Dough)

Approx. 1/2 Cup, Prepared Marinara Sauce

1 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

6oz (3/4 cup) Sweet Italian Sausage, Removed from casing, browned and crumbled into large pieces

1/4 Cup Green Pepper, sliced thin and sauteed

1/4 Cup Button Mushrooms, sauteed with garlic

1 Tbs Olive Oil

2 Tbs Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Method:

– Preheat your oven to 550 degrees F, with a rack and pizza stone on the lowest position and a second rack in the center of the oven.

1: Roll out rested Scaccia Dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Spread a thin layer of marinara sauce across the entire surface of the dough.

2: Sprinkle 3/4 cup Mozzarella Cheese across the surface of the dough.

3: Sprinkle 4oz (1/2 cup) Italian Sausage, 3 Tbs Green Pepper and 3 Tbs of Button Mushrooms over the dough. The result should look like a pizza.

4: Fold the top and bottom of the dough to the center of the Scaccia so that the two edges touch and you no longer see the cheese and toppings, forming a rough rectangle.

5: Spread a thin layer of marinara sauce over the surface of the dough. Repeat layering all but 1Tbs of mozzarella cheese and the remaining sausage, green peppers and mushrooms.

6: Repeat with folding method, this time on the opposite sides of the Scaccia dough. You should have a thick stuffed rectangle of dough. Spread a final thin layer of marinara over one half of the dough and sprinkle the remaining cheese. Fold the dough in half over itself to form a tightly packed Scaccia with a single seem. Place the Scaccia on a parchment paper lined sheet pan.

7: Brush the Scaccia with 1 Tbs olive oil and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

8: Bake Scaccia directly on the stone, for 25 minutes or until the internal temp reaches 190 degrees and is deeply browned. If browning too fast, move the Scaccia to the upper rack and tent with foil if necessary.

9: Let Scaccia rest for at least 10 minutes before enjoying. Serve with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Scaccia Dough:

1/2 Cup Room Temperature water

1 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/8 tsp Instant Rise Yeast

3/4 Cup Bread Flour

3/4 Cup Semolina Flour

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1: Add Water, Yeast and Oil to the bowl of a stand mixer. Add Semolina, Bread Flour and Salt to the bowl.

2: With dough hook, mix on slowest speed until a shaggy dough forms. Cover bowl loosely with plastic wrap and let rest for 10 minutes.

3: Remove plastic wrap and continue to mix on second to lowest speed, until dough forms a smooth ball (about 5 minutes).

4: Remove dough to a clean counter top (you shouldn’t need any more flour) and knead until dough is very elastic and forms a tight ball. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight.

5: Use in Scaccia recipe.