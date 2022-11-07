Erin Jeanne McDowell

Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between

Recipe:

SAVORY SCONES

MAKES 15 SCONES

DIFFICULTY: EASY

The summer after my senior year of high school, I had to get up in the middle of the night to head to my new bakery gig: early morning baker. One of my daily tasks was to bake the morning scones. Two days a week, I’d also box up a few fresh baked babes to deliver to some of the local coffee shops; I’d always make a few extra and deliver them to my parents on the way. There was so much joy to be had in bringing them warm breakfast pastries, but the sweetest part was that I had made them, all on my way to being a true baker. Ever since, I’ve loved to teach folks how easy scones are to make (and what a joy it is to eat freshly baked ones). This base recipe is a perfect place to get started—add any inclusions you like, or try some of my favorites (see the Variations below). You’ll notice the sugar in the recipe is optional—it isn’t added for sweetness, but rather to extend the shelf life, so you can enjoy your scones for a few days after baking.

360 g / 3 cups all-purpose flour

37 g / 3 tablespoons granulated sugar (optional)

12 g / 1 tablespoon baking powder

3 g / 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

113 g / 4 ounces / 8 tablespoons cold unsalted

butter, cut into 1/2 -inch / 1 cm cubes

240 to 500 g / 1 to 2 cups inclusions (such as shredded or crumbled cheese, finely chopped herbs, minced or diced veggies, or cooked meat such as sausage, bacon, or ham—or a combination)

325 g / 1 1/4 cups cold heavy cream

Egg wash for finishing

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F / 205°C with the racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, if using, baking powder, and salt to combine. Add the butter and use your hands to break up the cubes, tossing until each one is well coated with flour. Then use your hands or a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the largest pieces are about the size of peas. Add the inclusions of your choice and stir until evenly incorporated (if desired, you can reserve a small amount of the inclusions to top the scones).

3. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the cream. Mix with your hands or a spatula until the dough comes together; it will look craggy, not smooth.

4. Use a 1/4-cup/# 16 scoop to scoop the dough into 8 equal mounds on the baking sheet, staggering them on and leaving at least 2 inches/ 5 cm between them. Egg-wash the scones. If you reserved some of the inclusions, garnish the tops of the scones with them.

5. Bake the scones until evenly browned, switching the position of the baking sheets and rotating them halfway through baking, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool for at least 15 minutes and serve warm, or at room temperature.



VARIATIONS:

FLUFFY CHEESE-CURD SCONES

Omit the other inclusions. Crumble 285 g / 10 ounces cheese curds into bite-size pieces. Add to the flour mixture after you’ve incorporated the butter.

CREAMED LEEK SCONES

Before you mix the dough, prepare the following mixture: Trim the dark green portions and bulb ends from about 400 g / 2 medium leeks. Cut the leeks lengthwise in half, wash well, and thinly slice. In a medium pot, melt 28 g / 1 ounce / 2 tablespoons unsalted butter over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook until they wilt, 5 to 6 minutes. Add 313 g / 1 1/3 cups heavy cream, bring to a simmer, and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, transfer the creamed leeks to a storage container, and refrigerate until fully chilled, at least 2 hours. Add this mixture instead of the cream in step 3.



ZA’ATAR CARROT SCONES

Omit the other inclusions, and reduce the salt to 1 g / 1/4 teaspoon. Add 142 g / 1 packed cup shredded carrots and 18 g / 2 tablespoons za’atar to the flour mixture after you’ve incorporated the butter. Top each scone with a sprinkle of za’atar after egg-washing them.

Make Ahead and Storage

The scones are best the same day they’re baked. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 2 days. To rewarm the scones, see Rewarming Pastries, page 365.

SWEET-TOOTH BREAK:

ICED LEMON ALMOND SCONES Replace the (optional) granulated sugar with 106 g / 1/2 packed cup light brown sugar. Addthe grated zest of 1 lemon to the sugar before mixing it in with the flour. Use 113 g / 11/4 cupssliced almonds instead of the other inclusions. After egg-washingthe scones, sprinkle6 g / 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds on top of each one and sprinkle generously withturbinado sugar. Let the baked scones cool for 30 minutes. While they cool, in a smallbowl, whisk together 113 g / 1 cup powdered sugar with 15 g / 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juiceand 15 g / 1 tablespoon heavy cream. Drizzle the icing over the scones and sprinkle withmore toasted sliced almonds, if desired.

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB (OR BLUE-BARB) SCONES Use 99 g / 1/2 cup granulated sugar. Use 185 g / 11/2 cups diced rhubarb and 165 g / 1 cup diced strawberries instead of the other inclusions (or replace the strawberries with an equal quantity of blueberries). When I’m feeling fancy, I garnish these with pearl sugar after egg-washing them, but turbinado is good too.

Excerpted from Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between © 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell. Photography © 2022 by Mark Weinberg. Reproduced by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.



