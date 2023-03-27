Josue Cervantes

https://www.instagram.com/josue_cervantes12l/

Events:

Foundation For Culinary Arts, Yes, Chef! Culinary Camps

https://foundationforculinaryarts.org/culinary-camp/

https://foundationforculinaryarts.org/

The Foundation For Culinary Arts (F4CA), which is a nonprofit that provides CPS High School students the opportunity to gain valuable culinary skills through its variety of Yes Chef! cooking and baking bootcamps is back in-person after 2 years of being virtual.

The camp takes place at The Chopping Block in Lincoln Square and is led by its esteemed team of culinary teachers.

They are now collecting applications for its Spring Baking Boot camp class taking place on Sunday, April 2nd and its June 5 day camp from June 19- June 23.

It’s zero cost to high school students awarded a spot in the camp.

Recipe:

Savory Ricotta and Veggie Galette (Making in Spring Camp)

Yield: 4 individual galettes

Active time: 45 minutes

Start to finish: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 large clove garlic, finely grated

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

2 carrots, peeled and shaved into ribbons with a vegetable peeler

1/2 bunch asparagus, thinly sliced on the bias

Salt and pepper to taste

1 recipe Pie Dough, divided into 4 disks and chilled

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of water to make egg wash

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 lemon, juiced

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400º, and line a sheet tray with a Silpat. In a small bowl, mix the ricotta with the lemon zest, garlic, thyme and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the shallot, carrot shavings and asparagus with the tablespoon of olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. On a floured surface, roll each small disk of pie dough into a circle about 1/8-inch thick. Spread the ricotta on the dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Pile the vegetable mixture on the ricotta and fold the remaining dough edge over the vegetables. Transfer the filled galettes to the Silpat-lined sheet tray. Brush the dough edge with the egg wash. Bake the galette for 20 minutes, until starting to brown. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the filling and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the crust is deep golden brown. In a small pot, mix the honey with the lemon juice and gently warm over low heat. Drizzle the warm lemon honey over each galette just before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Pie or Tart Dough

Yield: One double-crust pie or two tarts

Active time: 10 minutes

Start to finish: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 to 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch fine sea salt

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, chilled

1/4 cup shortening, chilled

1/3 cup cold water

Directions:

1. Place flour, sugar and salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade.

2. Cut the butter and shortening into small pieces and add to processor. Be sure to keep them as cold as possible.

3. Pulse the mixture until crumbly and the fat is in small pieces throughout the flour.

4. Working quickly, start the processor and add cold water until the mixture just forms a ball.

5. Turn out dough onto a work surface and shape into an oval.

6. Cut the dough in half and press the cut side down to form two disks. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days before rolling out.

To make the dough by hand, follow these steps:

1. In a large bowl, measure together the flour, sugar and salt. Whisk to combine.

2. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter and shortening into the dry ingredients until you have small pieces of fat throughout the flour.

3. Pour in the water, and using a wooden spoon, mix the dough until it comes together. If the dough seems a bit dry, add an additional drizzle of water.

4. Continue with step 5 above.