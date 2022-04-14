Adrienne Lo

2957 W Diversey Ave. – Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.noodlebird.com

Recipe:

NoodleBird Savory Hong Kong Style French Toast

Recipe makes two sandwiches and serves two to four people

Ingredients:



Sandwich:

4 slices of thick-cut Texas Toast

4 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter

1 banana – thinly sliced into ⅜ inch rounds

4 whole eggs – scrambled

½ cup of cooked pulled chicken, cold

Fritter Batter:

1 cup chickpea flour

½ cup rice flour

¾ cup cornmeal

¼ cup store-bought egg substitute (like Egg Replacer brand)

1.5 cups of filtered water

¼ cup of jalapenos – thinly sliced half into half moons

¼ cup of corn off the cob

1 scallion – thinly sliced

1.5 teaspoons of Kosher salt

1 tablespoon of store-bought chili garlic sauce of store-bought sambal

8 cups of oil for deep frying – peanut oil or rice bran oil is best

For Garnish:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 scallion – thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of cilantro – roughly chopped

¼ cup of jalapenos – thinly sliced half into half moons

½ cup of maple syrup

2 tablespoons of store-bought chili garlic sauce of store-bought sambal

Cooking Instructions

Line a plate or sheet pan with paper towels and set aside.

Scramble eggs in a mixing bowl and set aside.

Sandwich Prep

Make two peanut butter and banana sandwiches. So spread one tablespoon of peanut butter on one side of each of the four pieces of thick-cut Texas Toast. Make sure to leave about ¼ inch of no peanut butter around all four sides of each piece of bread. Add an equal amount of the sliced bananas on two pieces of the peanut-butter toast and top each with another piece of peanut-butter toast to make two sandwiches. Set aside.

Fritter Batter Prep

In a large mixing bowl, add all the rice flour, all the chickpea flour, all the cornmeal and all the salt until thoroughly combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together all of the egg replacer with 1/2 cup filtered water until well combined. Let rest for two to three minutes.

Add all of egg replacer mix, the remaining 1 cup of filtered water, and 1 tablespoon of the store-bought chili garlic sauce of store-bought samba to the bowl of dry ingredients and whisk until completely incorporated.

Add 1 of the thinly-sliced scallion, ¼ cup of sliced jalapeños, and all of the corn off the cobb to the bowl and gently fold them with a rubber spatula until the batter is completely mixed.

Fry The Fritters:

Heat all of the peanut oil or rice bran oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium high heat until it reaches 350 degrees.

In a bowl add all of the cooked pulled chicken and ¾ cup of the fritter batter. Mix well and divide into four equal portions.



With a large spoon, scoop each portion into hot oil and let fry for two minutes. Flip all four over and fry for an additional two minutes. Once the fritters are fully cooked, remove fritters from oil and place on the paper-towel lined plate or sheet pan.

Shut off heat on wok or large sauté pan on stovetop. Strain out any small fritter bits from oil to avoid burning. Do not dump out oil from wok or large sauté pan.

Fry the Toast:

Reheat peanut oil or rice bran oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium high heat until it reaches 350 degrees.

Lightly dip each side of peanut butter and banana sandwiches into scrambled eggs and carefully place into hot oil. Cook one sandwich at a time until golden brown on the bottom – about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Then flip over and cook the other side until golden brown on the bottom – about 45 seconds to 1 minute.

Using tongs, remove the sandwiches from the hot oil and place on the paper-towel lined plate or sheet pan and put into a 200 degree pre-heated oven to keep warm.

Reheat peanut oil or rice bran oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium high heat until it reaches 350 degrees.

Adjust the temperature of peanut oil or rice bran oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees.

Drizzle the remaining scrambled eggs over your fingers while waving your hand above the hot oil into the wok or large sauté pan. Fry the egg threads for 30 seconds to 45 seconds until lightly brown and crispy. Remove the fried egg threads with a spider and place on a paper-towel lined plate and season lightly with Kosher salt. Set aside.

Assemble the Savory Hong Kong Style French Toast.

Cut both sandwiches in half. Place on a large round plate and top each of the four cooked chicken fritters on all four halves of the French Toast.

Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of store-bought chili garlic sauce of store-bought sambal equally over the top of each of the four halves of the French Toast.

Put 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter on top of each of the four cooked chicken fritters.

Equally garnish each of the four French Toast halves the fried egg threads, the remaining 1 thinly-sliced scallion, the remaining ¼ cup of thinly-sliced jalapenos, and the roughly chopped cilantro.

Finish each of the four French Toast halves with the maple syrup and enjoy!



