Jesse Lee – Executive Chef

Brasserie by C&C – 5940 N Broadway, Chicago, IL

https://brasseriebycandc.com/

Check Out:

‘The Bear X Brasserie’ Menu at Brasserie by C&C.

Thursday through Sunday 4-10pm. Bar open till 11.

Recipe:

Savory Cannoli

Parmesan Tuile

2 egg whites

4 T butter, melted

¼ cup AP flour

½ cup parmesan

Pinch of salt

*optional – 1 tsp caraway seeds, toasted & ground

Smoked Salmon Mousse

¼ cup hot smoked salmon, flaked

1/8 cup cream cheese, softened

1/8 cup sour cream or crème fraiche

Zest & juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

¼ cup chives, finely chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Miscellaneous

Herb oil

Salmon roe

Crème fraiche

Finely chopped chive (for ends of cannoli)

Instructions:

For the Tuile Shell

In a small mixing bowl, combine melted butter, parmesan, salt, flour and caraway. Gently mix to combine. Add the egg whited and mix till fully cohesive.

Set the oven to 350 and cover a sheet pan with either parchment or a Silpat. Using a Tbsp measurement, scoop portions of tuile dough onto the prepared pan. Only bake three portions at a time because the baked cannoli will harden too fast to shape once baked. Using your fingers (oil to help with sticking), carefully spread each of the Tbsp of dough into a thin round, measuring four inches across. Bake for 8 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Working quickly, roll the tuile around a small circular object (we found something like a whisk handle to work perfectly). Allow to cool completely.

For the Salmon Mousse

In a food processor, combine all the ingredients (except the chives) until smooth. Add the chives and pulse till equally distributed. Put in a piping bag.

To Assemble

Carefully pipe the salmon mousse into the tuile shell. Dip each end into the finely chopped chives or chive and pistachio mixture. On a plate, center a small dollop of creme fraiche or sour creme. Place your finished cannoli directly on top. Garnish with another tiny dollop of creme fraiche and a spoon of salmon roe. Decorate the plate with basil oil.