Lunchbreak: Sautéed swordfish with asparagus, tomato, spring greens and garlic chive butter

Sarah Stegner, Co-Executive Chef/Owner – Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd.

Northbrook, IL

Ordering: 847-205-4433

Promotions & Events:

(Please order at least with a 24 hours notice for meal kit orders.)

– Memorial Day Meal Kits Are Available Now Through Memorial Day

-Lamb Sausage Meal Kit for 2

-Italian Sausage Meal Kit for 2

-Salmon Meal Kit for 2

-Skirt Steak Meal Kit for 2

-Cooking Package and Live Virtual Demo Class with Chef Sarah of Prairie Grass Cafe & Countess Ginevra Venerosi-Pesciolini of Tenuta di Ghizzano Winery in Tuscany, Italy. Pre-Order our cooking package for pick up on Thursday, May 28th or Friday, May 29th for a cooking demo with Chef Sarah Stegner on Friday, May 29th at 2pm CST!

-For cooking help at home — Call Chef Sarah’s Cooking Tips Hotline Daily 4p-7p at 847-920-8437

Recipes:

Sautéed swordfish with asparagus, tomato, spring greens and garlic chive butter and lemon & chopped pecans



To make the garlic chive butter:



1/4 lb garlic chive (any herbs: chives, basil, parsley, add spinach for color if you are using basil)

1/4 cup Olive oil

Splash of water

1/4 -1/2 cup softened butter

Sea salt

Zest from 1 lemon



Chop the garlic chives. Discard tough ends. In a medium size sauté pan over medium high heat add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the chopped garlic chives, sea salt, and stir. Cook for a minute until the chives are tender and dark green. Put them in a blender, add the olive oil and water. Blend until completely puréed. Transfer to a bowl Alllow the green pure to cool. Add the softened butter and grated lemon zest. Taste and adjust seasoning.



(Use what you need for your fish and vegetables. Refrigerate or freeze the rest for later.)



To cook the fish:



2 pieces 5.5-6 ounces each of swordfish (or salmon)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper

2 thick slices of tomato

4-8 pc Peeled and blanched asparagus

2 cups mixed spring greens

Juice from a lemon

Splash of olive oil

2 tablespoons toasted salted chopped pecans.



Method:

Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Season the tomatoes & the asparagus.



In a medium size pan over medium high heat put 2 Tablespoons of olive oil. Add the fish to the pan and seat until golden brown. Add the tomatoes and the asparagus. Turn the fish, Tomatoes and asparagus over in the pan. It should take a few minutes on both sides depending on how thick your fish fillet is. aWhen the fish is cooked remove it from the pan and set on a plate with the handful of spring greens. Squeeze lemon juice over the top of the greens and a splash of olive oil. Put the tomato and asparagus on the plate. Spoon the butter Over the fish and hot vegetables.

Top with chopped pecans.







