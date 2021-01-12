Lunchbreak: Sautéed Chicken Wings with Hot Sauce

Chef Jacques Pépin

https://jacquespepin.org/

Jacques Pépin’s latest New York Times bestselling cookbook, JACQUES PEPIN QUICK & SIMPLE, is on sale now wherever books sold. And find him on Facebook @ChefJacquesPepin.

Recipe:

Sautéed Chicken Wings with Hot Sauce

Serves 4

You have to eat chicken wings with your fingers, so these are best prepared for informal family dinners or friendly reunions. I always have the ingredients for the sauce in my refrigerator, but it can be changed based on your taste and what you have on hand, such as balsamic vinegar, ketchup, honey, etc. Use a large (12-inch) skillet for this recipe. The wings are arranged in one layer in the cold pan (with no oil) and are cooked over high heat for about 25 minutes.

About 1 3/4 pounds chicken wings (12 wings)

½ teaspoon salt

Sauce

1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

Arrange the chicken wings in one layer in a 12-inch nonstick skillet. (Use two skillets if necessary.) Sprinkle the wings with the salt. Cook over high heat, uncovered, for 10 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally so the wings don’t stick.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Turn the chicken wings. They should be nicely browned on the first side. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook the wings for another 12 minutes, or until they are browned on the second side and tender. Using the lid to hold the wings in the pan, pour out the accumulated fat. Pour the sauce over the wings and cook over high heat, tossing the wings in the sauce, until the sauce has reduced enough that it coats the wings like a glaze, 2 to 3 minutes.

Serve immediately.

NOTE: This dish requires practically no prep.

Photo credit is Tom Hopkins, and recipe credit line is: Excerpted from JACQUES PÉPIN QUICK & SIMPLE © 2020 by Jacques Pépin. Photography © 2020 by Tom Hopkins. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.