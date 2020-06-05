Lunchbreak: Samoa Donuts

Jenny Tolman, Rising Country Star

https://www.jennytolman.com

Recipe:

Samoa Donuts (Gluten Free, Vegan, Refined Sugar Free)



Donuts-

• 1 1/2 cups gluten free baking flour blend

• 2 tsps baking powder

• 1/4 tsp baking soda

• 1/4 tsp sea salt

• 1/2 cup pure maple syrup

• 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

• 3 Tbsps avocado oil

• 1 tsp vanilla extract



Chocolate-

• 1/2 Cup coconut oil, refined

• 1/2 Cup cocoa powder

• 1/4 Cup pure maple syrup

• Pinch of sea salt



Caramel-

• 1/4 Cup creamy almond butter, Unsweetened & unsalted

• 3 Tablespoons pure maple syrup

• 3 Tablespoons coconut oil, refined

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Pinch of sea salt



Directions-

• Preheat oven to 375° F.

• Grease two 6-welled donut pans.

• In a small bowl, mix the apple cider vinegar with the unsweetened almond milk. Set aside to curdle.

• In a medium bowl, mix together gluten free flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt.

• In another medium bowl, mix maple syrup, avocado oil, vanilla, and curdled almond milk & vinegar, all together.

• Combine the wet mixture with the dry mixture.

• Spoon even amounts of donut batter into each of the 12 donut wells in your greased pans.

• Bake for 17 minutes

• While your donuts are cooking, prepare the chocolate sauce by combining all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat.

• For the caramel sauce, also combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium low heat. Once combined, turn the heat up to high and allow it to boil for about 30 seconds to thicken up, whisking it the whole time. Do not over boil or it will separate.

• Once your donuts are done baking, remove them from the oven and the donut pans, and place them on a wire rack to cool. This won’t take long.

• Once cool, dip each donut into the chocolate sauce and set on a parchment lined baking sheet.

• Set in the fridge for 5 minutes to harden before we add the caramel sauce.

• Once chocolate has firmed, drizzle the caramel sauce over top of the chocolate layer with a spoon, and finish it off by sprinkling with some unsweetened, shredded coconut!

• Enjoy! Store in the fridge for best results!