Lunchbreak: Salted Pistachio Gelatowich

Chef Tish Kim – The Foxhole at Coda Di Volpe

http://www.cdvolpe.com

-Located on the side of Coda di Volpe, THe Foxhole is a walk-up window that serves authentic Southern Italian bites and beverages.

-The Foxhole opened over the summer to much fanfare and continues to be a popular option for carryout and delivery.

Recipe:

Brioche Bombolini (for Salted Pistachio Gelatowich)



Ingredients

Dough

• All purpose flour 3 1/2c (426g)

• Granulated sugar 1/4c (50g)

• Instant yeast 1T +1t (10g)

• Milk 1/4c (60g)

• Eggs 4ea

• Salt 2 1/4t (13g)

• Butter 2sticks (227g) cut into 1/2” cubes at room temperature.

Canola oil for frying.

Favorite store-bought gelato.

Method of preparation

Equipment: electric mixer such as Kitchenaid

• Combine flour, sugar and instant yeast into an electric mixer bowl. Set aside.

• Slightly warm milk and whisk into eggs.

• With dough hook on low-medium speed, slowly stream in milk mixture into flour mixture until a firm dough forms and all the flour has been incorporated. -Cover with a wet towel and let rest for 20-25 minutes.

• After the dough has rested. remove the towel and sprinkle the salt over the dough and mix on low until the salt has been incorporated.

• Increase speed to low medium and slowly add butter a couple of cubes at a time. Wait until the butter has been incorporated into the dough before adding more butter.

• Slowly increase speed as you continue to add butter. By the time you have finished adding the butter, your mixer speed should be on high. *please note at this point your mixer will be rocking and should brace it with your hands; do not leave unattended.

• Continue mixing on high speed after all the butter has been added and until the dough slaps the sides of the bowl and lifts away cleanly. This should take about 3-5 minutes depending on how powerful your motor speed is. (A commercial kitchenaid takes about 3 minutes after all the butter has been added)

• Your final dough should be smooth, glossy and elastic; when pulled, it should be translucent instead of tearing.

• Turn your dough out into plastic wrap and wrap tightly in multiple layers in order to slow down the proofing process overnight in refrigeration.

• Let your dough proof at least 18hrs before using.

Day 2

Equipment: cutter (pizza cutter, cookie cutters, sharp knife) dough docker or fork, metal tray, parchment paper.

• Remove plastic wrap from dough and turn out onto surface dusted with flour.

• Roll to 1/3” thick and dock dough. If you do not have a dough docker, use the tines of a fork to stab holes evenly on the dough sheet.

• Cut out to desired shape and let proof on a parchment lined, flour dusted tray.

• Let proof until about doubled in size.

Frying

Equipment: large metal pot, thermometer, spider (netted spoon) or slotted spoon, paper towels for draining, wire rack lined tray (such as a cooling rack for cookies)

• Use a sturdy, metal bottom low large pot and fill less than half with canola oil. Heat to 325degrees Fahrenheit.

• Carefully slip bombolini into oil, being careful to not overcrowd the pot and only what you can manage flipping at one time, usually 3-4.

• Flip bombolini to prevent bubbling and fry for no more than 2-3 minutes until light golden brown.

• Drain onto paper towels and place onto wire rack to cool.

• When cool, cut the bombolini in half such as a hamburger bun.

• Spread the top with glaze and sprinkle with desired toppings.

Please note if you would like a lighter glaze that coats the entire bombolini, it is best to glaze the bombolini when still warm.

Scoop gelato onto the bottom half of bombolini and place top half on top.

Enjoy!