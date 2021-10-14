Lunchbreak: Salt & Pepper Puff Pastry Croutons

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert

Recipe:

Salt & Pepper Puff Pastry Croutons

Ingredients
  • Egg – 1 extra-large, lightly beaten
  • Water – 1 tablespoon
  • Frozen Puff Pastry – defrosted overnight in the refrigerator
  • Flour – for preparing work surface
  • Fleur de Sel – 1 teaspoon
  • Black Pepper – 1 teaspoon, freshly cracked
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.  Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.  Set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, beat 1 egg with 1 tablespoon of water.
  3. Place 1 sheet of thawed puff pastry onto a lightly floured surface.  Brush with the beaten egg.  Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of Fleur de Sel and 1 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper. 
  4. Using a cutter of your choice, cut the sheet of pastry into shapes.  Transfer each piece of pastry to the prepared baking sheet.  Bake for 10 – 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown.

Tip: You can make these croutons up to two days in advance and store in a sealed container.  Simply reheat on a baking sheet in a 350 degrees F oven for 5 – 10  minutes and you will have perfectly crisp puff pastry croutons!

