Lunchbreak: Salt & Pepper Puff Pastry Croutons

Recipe:

Salt & Pepper Puff Pastry Croutons

Ingredients

Egg – 1 extra-large, lightly beaten

Water – 1 tablespoon

Frozen Puff Pastry – defrosted overnight in the refrigerator

Flour – for preparing work surface

Fleur de Sel – 1 teaspoon

Black Pepper – 1 teaspoon, freshly cracked

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside. In a small bowl, beat 1 egg with 1 tablespoon of water. Place 1 sheet of thawed puff pastry onto a lightly floured surface. Brush with the beaten egg. Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of Fleur de Sel and 1 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper. Using a cutter of your choice, cut the sheet of pastry into shapes. Transfer each piece of pastry to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 – 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown.

Tip: You can make these croutons up to two days in advance and store in a sealed container. Simply reheat on a baking sheet in a 350 degrees F oven for 5 – 10 minutes and you will have perfectly crisp puff pastry croutons!