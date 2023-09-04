Javier Ayala, Head Chef

Pilot Project Brewing

2140 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.pilotprojectbrewing.com/chicagotastingroom

Event:

Pilot Project launched monthly, food-forward Supper Clubs this summer with Pilot Project’s Chef Javi Ayala, which happen on the last Friday of every month. For Supper Club, Chef will serve up a curated and limited-edition menu for one night to bring a new flare to the Pilot Project cuisine. Each item will come with a recommended beer/booch pairing from Pilot Project’s incubated brands to enhance the experience.

Recipe:

Javi’s Salsa Verde

Total Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 Zucchinis

4 Jalapeno Peppers

3 Tomatillos

1 Poblano Pepper

1 Jumbo Sweet Onion

1 Bunch of Cilantro

3 Garlic Cloves

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

1/2 Cup Lime Juice

Procedure:

Clean and cut all the vegetables (zucchinis, jalapenos, tomatillos, poblano pepper, jumbo sweet onion, garlic) open. Remove the seeds from the vegetables.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Drizzle the cleaned and cut vegetables with vegetable oil. Place them on a sheet pan.

Bake the vegetables in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to brown.

Once the roasted vegetables are done, carefully transfer them to a blender.

Blend the roasted vegetables in the blender until you achieve a smooth consistency.

Add the bunch of cilantro, kosher salt, and lime juice to the blender.

Blend again until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined and the salsa is smooth.

Allow the salsa verde to cool.

Transfer the cooled salsa verde to an airtight container.

Store the container in the refrigerator overnight to allow the flavors to develop.

Your Salsa Verde is now ready to enjoy! Serve it with your favorite chips, tacos, or dishes.