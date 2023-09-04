Javier Ayala, Head Chef

Pilot Project Brewing

2140 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.pilotprojectbrewing.com/chicagotastingroom

Event:

Pilot Project launched monthly, food-forward Supper Clubs this summer with Pilot Project’s Chef Javi Ayala, which happen on the last Friday of every month. For Supper Club, Chef will serve up a curated and limited-edition menu for one night to bring a new flare to the Pilot Project cuisine. Each item will come with a recommended beer/booch pairing from Pilot Project’s incubated brands to enhance the experience.

Recipe:

Javi’s Salsa Verde

Total Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 Zucchinis
  • 4 Jalapeno Peppers
  • 3 Tomatillos
  • 1 Poblano Pepper
  • 1 Jumbo Sweet Onion
  • 1 Bunch of Cilantro
  • 3 Garlic Cloves
  • 1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/2 Cup Lime Juice

Procedure:

  • Clean and cut all the vegetables (zucchinis, jalapenos, tomatillos, poblano pepper, jumbo sweet onion, garlic) open. Remove the seeds from the vegetables.
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
  • Drizzle the cleaned and cut vegetables with vegetable oil. Place them on a sheet pan.
  • Bake the vegetables in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to brown.
  • Once the roasted vegetables are done, carefully transfer them to a blender.
  • Blend the roasted vegetables in the blender until you achieve a smooth consistency.
  • Add the bunch of cilantro, kosher salt, and lime juice to the blender.
  • Blend again until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined and the salsa is smooth.
  • Allow the salsa verde to cool.
  • Transfer the cooled salsa verde to an airtight container.
  • Store the container in the refrigerator overnight to allow the flavors to develop.
  • Your Salsa Verde is now ready to enjoy! Serve it with your favorite chips, tacos, or dishes.