Javier Ayala, Head Chef
Pilot Project Brewing
2140 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
https://www.pilotprojectbrewing.com/chicagotastingroom
Event:
Pilot Project launched monthly, food-forward Supper Clubs this summer with Pilot Project’s Chef Javi Ayala, which happen on the last Friday of every month. For Supper Club, Chef will serve up a curated and limited-edition menu for one night to bring a new flare to the Pilot Project cuisine. Each item will come with a recommended beer/booch pairing from Pilot Project’s incubated brands to enhance the experience.
Recipe:
Javi’s Salsa Verde
Total Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 Zucchinis
- 4 Jalapeno Peppers
- 3 Tomatillos
- 1 Poblano Pepper
- 1 Jumbo Sweet Onion
- 1 Bunch of Cilantro
- 3 Garlic Cloves
- 1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1/2 Cup Lime Juice
Procedure:
- Clean and cut all the vegetables (zucchinis, jalapenos, tomatillos, poblano pepper, jumbo sweet onion, garlic) open. Remove the seeds from the vegetables.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Drizzle the cleaned and cut vegetables with vegetable oil. Place them on a sheet pan.
- Bake the vegetables in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to brown.
- Once the roasted vegetables are done, carefully transfer them to a blender.
- Blend the roasted vegetables in the blender until you achieve a smooth consistency.
- Add the bunch of cilantro, kosher salt, and lime juice to the blender.
- Blend again until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined and the salsa is smooth.
- Allow the salsa verde to cool.
- Transfer the cooled salsa verde to an airtight container.
- Store the container in the refrigerator overnight to allow the flavors to develop.
- Your Salsa Verde is now ready to enjoy! Serve it with your favorite chips, tacos, or dishes.