Dimitri Kallianis – Chef/Owner

Wadsworth Inn

38985 Highway 41, Wadsworth, IL

https://wadsworthinn.com/

Recipe:

RUSTIC GRILLED SALMON

pesto crust, baked burrata, charred ripe vine tomatoes, crostini

FRESH SALMON:

8oz center-cut skinless fillet marinated with organic olive oil, garlic, salt, & black pepper. Grill-mark raw.

CROSTINIS & GRILLED FRESH LEMON

Slice 2 pieces of sour dough & grill. Cut fresh lemon in half & grill.

CHARRED RIPE VINE TOMATOES:

Quarter slice 4 ripe vine tomatoes. 1 ounce (2T) chopped fresh parsley. 1 ounce (2T) fresh chopped basil. 1 stem fresh thyme leaves. 4 garlic cloves.

2 ounces (1/4 cup) organic olive oil. 1 ounce (2T) Greek red wine vinegar. 1 stem fresh oregano. 1 pinch salt. 1 pinch black pepper. Mix all ingredients together & char in oven or on grill.

FRESH BURRATA CHEESE:

Season 3 ounces of burrata cheese with salt & black pepper.

PESTO:

4 ounces (1/2 cup) fresh basil

1 ounce (2T) fresh minced garlic

1 ounce (2T) fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 ounce (2T) organic olive oil

*optional 1 ounce (2T) minced pine nuts

Blend all ingredients & refrigerate

DISH ASSEMBLY:

Heat olive oil in cast iron saute pan.

Place pre-grilled salmon & vine tomatoes in pan until salmon is cooked to desired temperature.

Add pesto to top of salmon & cover with lid.

PLATING:

Place burrata in middle of plate. Place vine tomatoes around burrata. Place pesto crusted salmon on top of burrata. Garnish with grilled lemon wedge & grilled crostinis.