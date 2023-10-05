Dimitri Kallianis – Chef/Owner
Wadsworth Inn
38985 Highway 41, Wadsworth, IL
Recipe:
RUSTIC GRILLED SALMON
pesto crust, baked burrata, charred ripe vine tomatoes, crostini
RECIPE:
FRESH SALMON:
8oz center-cut skinless fillet marinated with organic olive oil, garlic, salt, & black pepper. Grill-mark raw.
CROSTINIS & GRILLED FRESH LEMON
Slice 2 pieces of sour dough & grill. Cut fresh lemon in half & grill.
CHARRED RIPE VINE TOMATOES:
Quarter slice 4 ripe vine tomatoes. 1 ounce (2T) chopped fresh parsley. 1 ounce (2T) fresh chopped basil. 1 stem fresh thyme leaves. 4 garlic cloves.
2 ounces (1/4 cup) organic olive oil. 1 ounce (2T) Greek red wine vinegar. 1 stem fresh oregano. 1 pinch salt. 1 pinch black pepper. Mix all ingredients together & char in oven or on grill.
FRESH BURRATA CHEESE:
Season 3 ounces of burrata cheese with salt & black pepper.
PESTO:
4 ounces (1/2 cup) fresh basil
1 ounce (2T) fresh minced garlic
1 ounce (2T) fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 ounce (2T) organic olive oil
*optional 1 ounce (2T) minced pine nuts
Blend all ingredients & refrigerate
DISH ASSEMBLY:
Heat olive oil in cast iron saute pan.
Place pre-grilled salmon & vine tomatoes in pan until salmon is cooked to desired temperature.
Add pesto to top of salmon & cover with lid.
PLATING:
Place burrata in middle of plate. Place vine tomatoes around burrata. Place pesto crusted salmon on top of burrata. Garnish with grilled lemon wedge & grilled crostinis.