Anluan McKinney
Chief O’Neill’s
3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
https://www.chiefoneillspub.com/
Event:
Chief O’Neill’s Sunday Brunch Buffet has a delicious menu for all to partake in including Caviar Deviled Eggs, House Cured Corned Beef Hash, House made Fresh Toast, served with a Fruit Compote and House made Fresh Whipped Cream, Whiskey Bread Pudding with Salted Carmel Sauce, Mini Creme Brulé and more!
The buffet is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Brunch is a great value: adults $29 and kids under 6 $23 per person.
Recipe:
Petite Atlantic Salmon Sliders
1.5 lbs skinless boneless salmon diced ¼ inch
¼ cup mayonnaise
1tsp Dijon mustard
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
¼ cup chopped green onions
Juice and zest of one lemon
2 tbls chopped parsley
1tbls chopped capers
1 egg
1/2tsp Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp Old Bay seasoning
Salt and pepper
¼ cup vegetable oil and 2oz melted butter
Instructions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl reserving ½ cup of panko breadcrumbs for breading. Form into 3oz patties approximately 10. Place remaining panko pie pan and lightly coat both sides of patties. Heat oil and butter in a sauté pan and fry patties over medium heat until golden brown. Turn over and cook the other side until golden.
Put a little aioli on a toasted brioche bun and top with salmon slider and spicy coleslaw.