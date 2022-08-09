Anluan McKinney

Chief O’Neill’s

3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

https://www.chiefoneillspub.com/

Event:

Chief O’Neill’s Sunday Brunch Buffet has a delicious menu for all to partake in including Caviar Deviled Eggs, House Cured Corned Beef Hash, House made Fresh Toast, served with a Fruit Compote and House made Fresh Whipped Cream, Whiskey Bread Pudding with Salted Carmel Sauce, Mini Creme Brulé and more!

The buffet is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Brunch is a great value: adults $29 and kids under 6 $23 per person.

Recipe:

Petite Atlantic Salmon Sliders

1.5 lbs skinless boneless salmon diced ¼ inch

¼ cup mayonnaise

1tsp Dijon mustard

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped green onions

Juice and zest of one lemon

2 tbls chopped parsley

1tbls chopped capers

1 egg

1/2tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp Old Bay seasoning

Salt and pepper

¼ cup vegetable oil and 2oz melted butter

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl reserving ½ cup of panko breadcrumbs for breading. Form into 3oz patties approximately 10. Place remaining panko pie pan and lightly coat both sides of patties. Heat oil and butter in a sauté pan and fry patties over medium heat until golden brown. Turn over and cook the other side until golden.

Put a little aioli on a toasted brioche bun and top with salmon slider and spicy coleslaw.