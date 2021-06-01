Lunchbreak: Salmon Salad

Lance Avery – Founder, Big Fork Brands
You can find the Chicago Sauce on the website or at Tony’s Fresh Market, plum Market, Sunset Foods, Valli Produce, Olivias, L&M, Paulina Meat Market, Local Foods, Green Grocer, Dill Pickle Coop, Sugar Beet Coop.
Recipe:
SALMON SALAD
Servings: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
¼ red onion, small dice
1 rib celery, chopped
½ lemon, juiced and zested
1 T. parsley, chopped
1 T. capers, drained and chopped
3 T. mayo
2 T. Chicago Sauce
¼ t. salt
1 t. Worcestershire sauce
1 lb. salmon, cooked, works great with left overs
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients except the salmon together and mix until combined.
- Add this to the salmon and using a fork mix to break up the salmon and to fully combine. Hold in the fridge until ready to serve.
Pro Tip: This is a great topping on pita chips as an appetizer. Garnish with a little parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, or everything bagel seasoning!