Lunchbreak: Salmon Salad

Lance Avery – Founder, Big Fork Brands

http://www.bigforkbrands.com

You can find the Chicago Sauce on the website or at Tony’s Fresh Market, plum Market, Sunset Foods, Valli Produce, Olivias, L&M, Paulina Meat Market, Local Foods, Green Grocer, Dill Pickle Coop, Sugar Beet Coop.

Recipe:

SALMON SALAD

Servings: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

¼ red onion, small dice

1 rib celery, chopped

½ lemon, juiced and zested

1 T. parsley, chopped

1 T. capers, drained and chopped

3 T. mayo

2 T. Chicago Sauce

¼ t. salt

1 t. Worcestershire sauce

1 lb. salmon, cooked, works great with left overs

Directions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients except the salmon together and mix until combined.
  2. Add this to the salmon and using a fork mix to break up the salmon and to fully combine. Hold in the fridge until ready to serve.

Pro Tip: This is a great topping on pita chips as an appetizer. Garnish with a little parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, or everything bagel seasoning!

